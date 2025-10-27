Zohran’s Bolshevik Rally Was a Booming Success with 10K “Comrades”

Mamdani’s rally was a smashing Democrat Party success with AOC calling people “comrade,” and Hochul bowing to the communist Islamist after he said he wouldn’t endorse her.

Zohran’s rally allegedly brought out 10,000 or more and Kathy Hochul appeared on stage with Zohran. She was almost booed off stage.

The stadium wasn’t full but there were a lot of communists and Islamists present.

It isn’t hard to get 10,000 communists and Islamists into New York City. We have invited a lot of them in.

Since we don’t treat communists the way we treat Nazis, actual Nazis, they get away with trying to overthrow our country. They are every bit as bad as Nazis.

Of note is the fact that no Republican accepts Nazis, but the Democrat Party chose communists and radical Islamists.

Tonight @GovKathyHochul, the worst governor in America, said “Elect Zohran and we take back America” — embracing the radical left and endorsing socialism across America. She bent the knee to @ZohranKMamdani, @AOC, and @BernieSanders. Save New York. Defeat Hochul. https://t.co/dWr2TRJmQv — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) October 27, 2025

The Democrat Party, the Party of Communists and Islamists

Hochul, as a leader of the Democrat Party, stood up for Zohran at his rally of communists and Islamists. The Democrat Party is the party of those people.

She bends the knee for votes. As is so typical of politicians, she cares only about herself. She was almost booed off the stage and has no self-respect as she promotes free everything.

Gov. Kathy Hochul: “With your help, we will elect Zohran and we take back America.” The Democrat party has fully fallen to Communism and Islamism.

pic.twitter.com/I46oM0O55b — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 27, 2025

Black people have been quiet. Pray they come out and vote for Cuomo, as bad as he is. It’s hard to pull the lever for Cuomo, but he has experience and isn’t as dangerous as Zohran. Curtis can’t win and has zero background for the job.

Black New Yorkers are facing the “final boss” of gentrification in @ZohranKMamdani

Y’all better get your aunties, uncles, cousins and Ray Ray an ’em, cause this is your LAST chance. Mark my words… pic.twitter.com/mvtEToERLf — Tony Lindsay (@TonyLTalks) October 26, 2025

The New York Daily News has endorsed Andrew Cuomo for Mayor and has this to say about Zohran Mamdani: pic.twitter.com/pNzYngPgUm — Steven Goldstein (@StvenGoldstein) October 26, 2025

AOC introduced her “comrade” Clara Valdez. They aren’t shy about their communism.

Does this crowd look like a representative sample of New Yorkers? What do you notice? https://t.co/VArokpOgFW — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 27, 2025

Zohran’s party supports this killer of a young couple.

A premonition for NYC if @ZohranKMamdani were to win. https://t.co/Pafc4qSekA — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 27, 2025

Thank you Lilly Tang:

Free Everything and No Guns Too

Single white girls love Zohran, the smooth-talking assassin, who said he is going to tax white neighborhoods more. He insists we all pay for child transition surgeries, and he will give everything away for free.

https://t.co/HKP5JuVTWy

Single White Women Love Zohran Mamdani pic.twitter.com/YxUtTDkYN5 — Asher Press (@AsherPress) October 27, 2025

Mamdani is a professional actor… don’t buy the tears and the “emotional” speeches. He’s dangerous to NYC and all of America. 10% of our nations GDP comes from NYC, we can’t afford to risk such a massive share of our national finances by electing an economically illiterate… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) October 27, 2025

Zohran types were at the Whitechapel rally in London and this is what they have to say: