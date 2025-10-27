Zohran’s Bolshevik Rally Was a Booming Success with 10K “Comrades”

Zohran Mamdani, Jumanee Williams, Kathy Hochul, Eric Adams, Adriano Espaillat participate in 43rd Annual Dominican Day Parade on 6th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, NY on August 10, 2025. Hochul would cozy up to Satan to win.

Mamdani’s rally was a smashing Democrat Party success with AOC calling people “comrade,” and Hochul bowing to the communist Islamist after he said he wouldn’t endorse her.

Zohran’s rally allegedly brought out 10,000 or more and Kathy Hochul appeared on stage with Zohran. She was almost booed off stage.

The stadium wasn’t full but there were a lot of communists and Islamists present.

It isn’t hard to get 10,000 communists and Islamists into New York City. We have invited a lot of them in.

Since we don’t treat communists the way we treat Nazis, actual Nazis, they get away with trying to overthrow our country. They are every bit as bad as Nazis.

Of note is the fact that no Republican accepts Nazis, but the Democrat Party chose communists and radical Islamists.

The Democrat Party, the Party of Communists and Islamists

Hochul, as a leader of the Democrat Party, stood up for Zohran at his rally of communists and Islamists. The Democrat Party is the party of those people.

She bends the knee for votes. As is so typical of politicians, she cares only about herself. She was almost booed off the stage and has no self-respect as she promotes free everything.

Black people have been quiet. Pray they come out and vote for Cuomo, as bad as he is. It’s hard to pull the lever for Cuomo, but he has experience and isn’t as dangerous as Zohran. Curtis can’t win and has zero background for the job.

AOC introduced her “comrade” Clara Valdez. They aren’t shy about their communism.

Zohran’s party supports this killer of a young couple.

Thank you Lilly Tang:

Free Everything and No Guns Too

Single white girls love Zohran, the smooth-talking assassin, who said he is going to tax white neighborhoods more. He insists we all pay for child transition surgeries, and he will give everything away for free.

Zohran types were at the Whitechapel rally in London and this is what they have to say:

Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
3 minutes ago

A quarter of New York said they will leave if Mandami is elected. Nice. Those A$$holes will move down to my area. What an annoying bunch they are, followed closely by the Boston Aholes, who luckily don’t come here. Elect Mandami and let him fail and make a fool of himself. Then maybe America will wise up. Cuomo should be… Read more »

0
Reply
Captain Tripps
Captain Tripps
1 hour ago

When the Soviet Union collapsed it had no where to go afterwards but up.

The U.S. still has a long way to go before we hit bottom and NY is not a good sign.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Captain Tripps
1
Reply
