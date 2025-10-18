Zohran, Arm-in-Arm with Unindicted Co-Conspirator in ’93 WTC Bombing

“Wherever you came from, you came to America. And you came for one reason- for one reason only – to establish Allah’s deen. You get involved in politics because politics are a weapon to use in the cause of Islam.” ~ Siraj Wahhaj

Zohran Mamdani, who is in the lead to become mayor of New York City, is campaigning with radical Brooklyn imam Siraj Wahhaj. Also seen in the photo below is radical leftist council member Yusef Abdus Salaam. They were praying together at Wahhaj’s Bedford Stuyvesant mosque to celebrate the weekly Muslim prayer.

Wahhaj is an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. His son is in prison for life for teaching children to become terrorists.

“Today at Masjid At-Taqwa, I had the pleasure of meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community for nearly half a century,” Mamdani wrote Friday on X.

He has already had Wahhaj as his keynote speaker at one of his rallies.

Mamdani was apparently invited by the Masjid At-Taqwa on Fulton Street as part of a campaigning event. It was in partnership with Black Muslims Now, a small activist group.

The radical Islamists are converting the black population, especially the youth.

The Black Muslim Organization.

The pre-Jummah address encouraged members of the community to “learn more about what [Mamdani] — NYC’s first Muslim mayoral candidate — has planned for the Black Muslim community.”

Wahhaj, 75, Imam of the mosque and leader of the Muslim Alliance in North America, a Black Muslim organization. In addition to his efforts in the 1993 bombing, testified in support of Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman — the infamous “blind sheikh” and leader of a terrorist sect out of Egypt — calling the man a “respected scholar.”

Wahhaj, who was born Jeffrey Kearse, made headlines yet again in 2018 when three of his children were arrested for keeping 11 kids living in “Third World” conditions in a compound made of garbage in the New Mexico desert.

They were being trained to become terrorists.

Mamdani also takes support and funding from radical Linda Sarsour who calls Wahhaj her mentor. Mamndani received $10 million from Soros’s fund and receives millions from other radical leftist groups.

All the information which the NY Post reported today about Wahhaj comes from Laura Loomer.

As noted in the quote at the beginning, radical Islamists use politics as a weapon.

Foreign Donations

An investigation found Mamdani took thousands in foreign donations.

New York City’s leading mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, raised nearly $13,000 from donors with addresses outside the United States. This is according to a Fox News review of New York City Campaign Finance records show — raising questions about campaign compliance and transparency.

As of Oct. 3, at least 170 of the nearly 54,000 contributions to the Mamdani campaign may violate campaign finance rules. Only U.S. citizens or permanent legal residents are permitted to contribute to American political campaigns. Candidates are expected to return illegal donations.

Lots of luck, New York. You’re going to look like Dearborn.