Women Are Becoming Gun Owners Faster Than Men

Women are becoming gun owners at a faster rate than men, which has narrowed the long-standing gap in gun ownership between the two sexes.

Ammo.com’s latest report examines not just ownership rates, but reasons for ownership and trends.

If you’re in a hurry, here are a few highlights from our report:

Female gun ownership increased by 5-15% since 1980, while male gun ownership decreased by 11%.

Between 39 and 43% of U.S. men (65-71 million) reported owning firearms in 2025.

Between 17 and 25% of U.S. women (29-43 million) reported owning firearms in 2025.

In 2025, 77% of male and female gun owners cited personal protection as a reason for owning guns.

The gender gap in gun ownership is narrowing; you can learn more about why and how in this report: