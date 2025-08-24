Did John Bolton Cash In as NSA with FARA Violations?

Was John Bolton an unregistered foreign agent in violation of FARA laws? There are suggestions that is why Bolton’s home was raided, and that it goes beyond leaks in his book.

The crime of acting as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States is a federal offense under 18 U.S. Code § 951. This law imposes significant penalties for individuals who act as foreign agents without notifying the Attorney General, which is required under certain circumstances. The penalties can include imprisonment for up to ten years or a fine of up to $250,000, depending on the severity of the violation.

Those laws used to go unpunished and half of D.C. violated them. The Obama administration decided to pursue them, but only chose to do it with Republicans. He picked and chose who would pay the price, ignoring John Podesta’s brother’s obvious violations.

We don’t know if this accusation is true. So far, it’s an accusation only.

Showing up in Qatar isn’t proof of anything, but he was walking the streets by government buildings, probably not as NSA given his attire and lack of support personnel. Given the circumstances, it makes one wonder.

The NY Times said the warrant was linked to overseas intelligence.

Omg what if John Bolton’s home was raided over his unregistered activity in Qatar? I’ve always wondered why he was in Qatar. https://t.co/sTu5YOYXOa pic.twitter.com/x9szEDJCBS — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 24, 2025

According to the NY Times:

The information that provided the basis for the warrant to search John Bolton’s home on Friday was based on intelligence collected overseas by the C.I.A., according to people who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing criminal investigation.

John Ratcliffe, the C.I.A. director, provided Kash Patel, the F.B.I. director, with limited access to the intelligence. It involved the mishandling of classified material by Mr. Bolton, the people said.

The search of the home and office of Mr. Bolton, who was national security adviser during President Trump’s first term, was a major escalation of a long-running inquiry into whether he collected or leaked sensitive national security information, law enforcement officials said.

It goes further with Bolton because he was the the National Security Advisor at the time. Did Bolton cash in on the allure of DC influence peddling? We don’t know yet.

POSOBIEC: Bolton’s consulting pals Friedman and Kupperman were monetizing access while he was NSA. This is the Clinton Foundation model all over again using office, influence, and even security clearance for cash. Washington runs on money, and Bolton cashed in. pic.twitter.com/1mOajmczDz — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) August 23, 2025

Norm Eisen, the radical leftist who is mostly responsible for lawsuits against President Trump, is suddenly supporting John Bolton for the very thing he once attacked him for.

Now, Eisen claims to report news, but he doesn’t warn you it’s fake news.

Data Republican writes accurately:

Hello Mr. Eisen,

I have to say, your statement in support of John Bolton is one of the most audacious things I’ve ever read, and I read your playbook on color revolutions.

You yourself filed a DOJ complaint urging a criminal investigation into Bolton’s Super PAC. You argued that Bolton should never again hold a security clearance or a White House position. (Receipts attached.)

And on top of that, you called for Trump to be prosecuted for mishandling classified documents.

Yet today, you’re burnishing Bolton’s reputation as if none of that history exists.

The only reason to make a move this brazen is fear. Fear of real accountability. Fear that if scrutiny of classified material handling is applied evenly–to Bolton, to Trump, to anyone–it undermines the partisan lawfare you’ve built your career around.

This has nothing to do with democracy and everything about defending a political club, where rules are bent for allies and weaponized against opponents. And your sudden embrace of Bolton, a man you once said was unfit to handle national secrets, proves the point better than anything I could add.

Lawyer up. You might be next.