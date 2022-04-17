Your Chance to See Allegedly “Brilliant” “Powerful” Art by BLM Co-Founder

Artist and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors acted out her Prayer to the Lyami. LA leftists consider this “brilliant” according to the reviews. Some of us may say weird and uncreative. The performance has been labeled “powerful” by LA Weekly.

Cullors, who sort of bilked BLM out of a couple of expensive homes, creeps around eerily in a bodysuit during the performance art as a dark narrative by James Baldwin provides background information. The themes are resistance, healing, metaphor, and mysticism. The wings, created by her brother, represent her 20-year fight to keep him out of prison and alleged abuse, according to LA Weekly.

Cullors wants to defund the police and cancel prisons. This seems to be a reason why.

Lyami can be a term of endearment and respect to West African women who have cosmic powers.

You must like this or you just don’t understand it or you’re a racist. At least, that is what I’ve been told since I don’t like it.

I don’t know how relevant this is, but she’s a Marxist (communist).

Watch:

