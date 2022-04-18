Biden’s Secret Night Flights of Illegals Are Back

This cover up is a national defense issue…what’s gonna’ happen when Title 42 is gone…more flights and more busloads of illegal immigrants and they’ll never tell us who it is. ~ Rob Astorino, NY Gubernatorial Candidate

The Biden administration resumed its secret charter flights of underage migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to Westchester, New York. These secret flights were going on all over the country and they probably are again.

Unelected Governor Hochul is behind this.

Another group of young, undocumented immigrants from El Paso, Texas landed at the Westchester County Airport on Thursday night, the New York Post reports.

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, called the resumption of flights “a big middle finger to hard-working New York taxpayers.”

“It’s frustrating. It’s outrageous,” he told the Post.

“There is no distinguishing now between the rights of a citizen and a non-citizen and certainly here in New York,” he told Greg Kelly on Newsmax Saturday afternoon.

Watch:

@RobAstorino on migrants secretly being flown from Texas to New York. @JohnFBachman MORE: https://t.co/gACuL1eFoN pic.twitter.com/WRqGay3FSM — Newsmax (@newsmax) April 12, 2022

