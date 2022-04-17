Planned Parenthood Pushes Transgenderism- Some Transgenders Say ‘Enough!’

The organization that lobbied for the death of the unborn to the moment of birth and infanticide is now pushing transgender surgeries, puberty blockers for children, and other bad ideas. That organization is Planned Parenthood (PP). It should be called Planned UnParenthood. They have too little regard for people, and too much regard for ideology and seemingly, money.

Journalist Abigail Shrier, a liberal woman, not a conservative, wrote in her Substack account about a former PP employee who discussed the big role PP now plays in the transgender revolution.

Transgender surgeries and chemicals can be irreversible and destroy children who do it because they see it as trendy. Some do it because they have mental issues. For example, anorexic people sometimes think it’s a solution. There are crazy parents also, who do the wrong thing for their children.

Dysphoria needs treatment.

Planned Parenthood uses the money they make to fund Democrats so Democrats fund them and pass laws they want. Corruption is part of this.

Shrier writes about their mission:

‘[T]hey still provide vital services for women,’ she wrote on Twitter, and anti-abortion activists ‘will jump at any opportunity to smear them.’ But she went on to write: ‘Having said that, their recent roles in trans activism are abhorrent, and they’re digging their own grave.’

The Planned Parenthood clinic where she worked was located in a small town of roughly 30,000. Abortions were the clinic’s ‘bread and butter,’ something this employee fully supports. But, she noted, ‘trans-identifying kids are cash cows, and they are kept on the hook for the foreseeable future in terms of follow-up appointments, bloodwork, meetings, etc., whereas abortions are (hopefully) a one-and-done situation.’

The Daily Beast posits that Planned Parenthood is now one of the largest U.S. providers of “transgender health care.” Planned Parenthood’s website for Central and Western New York states: “Nationally, Planned Parenthood is the second largest provider of Gender Affirming Hormone Care.”

It’s euphemistically known as gender-affirming care and it’s being pushed by HHS.

Doctors say they want to be supportive. If they want to be supportive, they should mandate counseling from normal, non-partisan therapists. This transgenderism movement has become a political leftist movement.

Good clip about transgenders who say this movement has gone too far:

