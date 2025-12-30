Zelensky Demands Donbas, Reparations, US Security & Russia Hasn’t Moved

The peace talks with President Trump’s Ukraine-Russia negotiation team, Ukraine, and Russia are an exercise in futility. Russia hasn’t moved since last year. Before that, they were more flexible, but Ukraine rejected the deal. Ukraine is not accepting this deal, so Russia will keep fighting. Ukraine will lose more land and soldiers. Russia will lose more soldiers.

Ukraine thinks it won the war.

As predicted, nothing has changed in terms of Ukraine’s demands, although they gaslight and pretend they are negotiating.

Zelensky insists that the US secure his nation in perpetuity with congressional action. That is something Russia will not accept and is one of the reasons Russia invaded. It’s also something most Americans would not want.

The Ukrainian President wrote on X:

The Russians’ attitude toward a referendum is not positive, because a referendum requires security infrastructure. It means a ceasefire is needed. But the Russians do not want to grant us a ceasefire for as many days as are required to hold a referendum. That is 60 days. This is a very difficult issue, and Russia wants to continue pressing us by continuing the war – missiles, artillery, and so on. That is why we are fighting for this.

And there’s also an issue of the force of these agreements, the force of recognizing these agreements. Ukraine had the Budapest Memorandum – signed by individuals – and it did not work. Then there were the Minsk agreements, which led to a full-scale war. None of these papers worked. We have now agreed with the Americans that we will have security guarantees that will be supported by the U.S. Congress – which is very important – and by the Ukrainian Parliament. The security guarantees will be voted on by both sides. And our bilateral agreements with the Europeans will then accordingly be ratified by European parliaments, so that these agreements carry legal force.

As for the 20-point plan, we believe it should be approved through a referendum. This would be the strongest historical endorsement of the force of this document, and we would very much like to do this. Of course, not everyone views this positively because this clearly leads to open expression of the will – not of one person, not of 450 people. We’re talking about millions of people.

It is crucial that this be an expression of the Ukrainian people’s will, so that the Ukrainian nation accepts this peace and supports this plan. That is why a referendum is a powerful tool. Ukrainians, who have suffered more than anyone else in this war, should be happy about the end of this war and the format of this agreement. This is what a just peace is about.

Zelensky is not giving up any land:

As for a withdrawal from Donbas, it is no secret that Russia wants this. In their fantasies, they would like us not to exist on the territory of our own country at all. These fantasies have been around for years. But we have our own land, our own territorial integrity, our own state, and our own interests. We will act in accordance with the interests of Ukraine.

Zelensky even added reparations from Russia:

We are interested in Russia giving us the money, and that it be reparations. For us, what matters is receiving the money to rebuild our state. And reparations-based loans – we have already resolved this with the Europeans because most of the frozen assets are located there. I am glad they supported our position. We will receive the first 100 billion over the next two years, in equal tranches. If there is no war, we will spend this money on rebuilding our state. If we have to defend ourselves, we will have the money to pay for that defense.

As Trump tries to end the war, European leaders are sending Zelensky money to continue the useless fight.

President Trump is attempting to leave the EU out of the peace talks with Russia and Ukraine since they have contributed little and want war. They called for the US putting boots on the ground. Ukrainian President Zelensky did what he usually does after one of these meetings and involved the warmongering EU supporters.

This is what he posted:

Говорив із Президентом Фінляндії Александром Стуббом. Як і завжди з Алексом, обговорили дипломатичну ситуацію, наші можливості та перспективи, результати зустрічей із Президентом Трампом та командою. Готуємо нові зустрічі у Європі, і важливо, щоб усе було максимально змістовно й… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2025

Говорив із Президентом Латвії Едгарсом Рінкевичсом. Подякував за підтримку та допомогу – незмінну з 2022 року. І українці це надзвичайно цінують. Поінформував про зустріч із Президентом Трампом і нашу роботу з американською переговорною командою. Дуже добре попрацювали, і той… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2025

Щойно говорили з канцлером Мерцом. Передусім обговорили результати зустрічі з Президентом Трампом і його командою у Флориді. Я поінформував про основні акценти, які звучали, та ключові питання. Дякую, Фрідріху, за поради та постійну координацію. Звісно, ми обговорили й… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2025

President Zelensky claimed that they did not attack President Putin’s home: