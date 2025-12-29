Coming Soon to the UK: Al-Qaida Carnage

A new 9/11 is coming any day now from the hundreds of al Qaida sleeper agents ready to unleash carnage in the UK, says ex-MI6 spy, Aimen Dean. If the UK has hundreds, we likely have thousands.

Thank the previous administration. Everyone responsible for open borders is a traitor to this country and the entire West.

Aimen Dean, a former member of Al-Qaida, spent eight years working in the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS). He gathered vital intelligence for MI5 and MI6. He says the biggest threat to the West is the spread of Islamic extremism and Iranian influence.

“It’s not about if another 9/11 or 7/7 attack will happen; it’s about when,” he told the Sun.

We have had these warnings before, but our leaders still opened the borders.

How He Knows

It’s a chilling reminder of the damage that has been inflicted on the West.

Aimen Dean, who spent eight years infiltrating Al-Qaida for MI5 and MI6, knows the enemy inside out. As a former member of the terror group himself, he formed bonds with operatives and even served as a “kind of spiritual coach” to terrorists in London, gaining insider access to their plots.

“Unfortunately, I would love to tell you the world is an amazing place, but it’s not,” Dean told The Sun. “The problem is the new world order is now the new world nightmare. We have rogue nations such as Iran aspiring to become nuclear powers. And a threat like Iran needs to be countered because of the fact that they are a nation that has sponsored terrorism.”

Al-Qaida found safe harbor in Iran for 25 years, Dean revealed, allowing the regime to orchestrate attacks that killed British nationals in Saudi Arabia—orders straight from Tehran.

Dean claims this Iranian backing has supercharged the spread of Islamic fundamentalism in the West, eroding trust in institutions. At the same time, violent extremists wait for the word.