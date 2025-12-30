Gov. Walz Responds to Minnesota Fraud by Attacking White Men

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Gov. Tim Walz responded to the independent journalist Nick Shirley’s tape exposing the fraudulent Minnesota daycares by insulting white men. He then made victims of the Somalis who were allegedly signed up without knowing they were doing anything wrong. From what I have seen, Somalis are not stupid and know full well what they are doing.

According to Walz, it’s not Somali crime, it’s just crime in general.

Rep. Comer’s House Oversight Committee will send criminal referrals on some of these people. At least we hope so.

Walz called Nick Shirley a white supremacist. Somalis commit crimes, but look at the white man.

When the fraud allegedly surfaced in 2018, why did Gov. Walz do nothing? If it weren’t for Elon Musk and X, we would know none of this.

Medical centers, too?

We need to look at Washington State. There are no addresses for Somali-run daycares in Washington state?

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments