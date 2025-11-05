Zohran Calls Trump a “Despot” & Promises to Be as Awful as We Thought

As reported, Zohran Mamdani’s speech last night was nasty. He quoted from two militant communists to make sure we knew where he was coming from. We didn’t mention that he tried to bait President Donald Trump.

He is going to challenge his policies He told his supporters in Brooklyn. Mamdani proclaimed he’ll fight back against President Trump’s immigration policies.

President Trump’s immigration policies are to deport people who don’t belong here starting with the criminals.

He Plans to Terrify and Stop Trump

“If anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him,” Mamdani told his audience.

He pals around with Letitia James so this blather comes as no surprise. He is picking a common enemy, probably to excuse the illicit behaviors and policies we will see coming from him.

“So, if there is any way to terrify a despot, it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump, it’s how we stop the next one. So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up,” he boasted.

“Here we believe in standing up for those we love, whether you are an immigrant, a member of the trans community, one of the many Black women that Donald Trump has fired from a federal job, a single mom still waiting for the cost of groceries to go down, or anyone else with their back against the wall.”

Mamdani, NYC’s first radical Islamist Communist mayor, went on to address the attacks allegedly hurled against him for his Islamic beliefs, proclaiming: “No more will New York City be a city where you can traffic in Islamophobia and win an election.”

He’s trying to make himself a victim.

“New York City will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and, as of tonight, led by an immigrant,” Mamdani continued.

This isn’t a city of immigrants. It’s a city in a sovereign nation. I’m sick of these radicals claiming we are an open door to the world.

No Deportations, too

The 34-year-old Ugandan vowed to stand in the way of President Trump’s deportation campaign, announcing: “So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

Undoubtedly, he’s going to form an army to go after ICE.

Mamdani has never held a job. His claim to fame is getting a lot of money from radicals and wooing the right people. His phony smile helped him a great deal along with his membership in the communistic democratic socialists of America.

The creepy foreigner whose mother said her son doesn’t consider himself American, espouses the values of communism. He plans to freeze the rents of private properties, have city owned grocery stores as you might see in Cuba, universal childcare and free buses in a city that’s already in trouble financially. He’s going to pay for his policies by increasing taxes on wealthy white New Yorkers and corporations.

If he thinks the wealthy are going to stay in New York and put up with that, he’s a fool.

Before he was elected, he said he was going to let the so-called protesters return to the colleges and universities. They tormented and frightened Jewish students in the name of democracy while waving Hamas and Hezbollah flags.

As reported, his speech was nasty and bitter. He is nothing but a tool of the radical Islamist-communist element in the city. With his enormous ego, he’s going to take on the president of the United States. Fortunately, we have a very tough president.

I no longer live in New York City but I may have to leave the state depending on how much power this guy accrues. I won’t live in a communist state and I won’t suffer these fools or give what I’ve made through hard work to support their lazy selves, and I am not rich.

It seems this man will be as bad as portended.