Zohran Plans to Tax Citizens More to Pay for ‘Free’ Illegal Healthcare

Communist Zohran Mamdani, in the lead for New York City mayor, will tax New Yorkers even more to give healthcare to people here illegally, who violated our laws.

NY’s Coverage for All bill would give provide $11 billion to start for illegal alien healthcare while citizens pay.

In California, even Gov. Newsom has talked about getting rid of it. He has a $68 billion deficit.

In Albany, they fund illegals, and everyone, while their buildings and hospitals degrade. They think there is no end to the money they can steal from Americans who work hard and contribute to the country. Upstate is neglected and poor. They should be concentrating on bringing businesses in, not chasing them out.

Only greed and stupidity promises free everything. This is taxation without representation. We fought a Revolution over that. Zohran, who only received 7.2% of New York voters in the primary thinks he has a mandate to do this. Wake up Democrats. Vote for Curtis. He’ll bring law and order back and protect your money! He also likes Jews. Get out and vote, but not for a communist simply because he has a D in front of his name.

The socialist running for mayor in NY wants to tax citizens in NY more money so that he can offer free healthcare to illegals. Honestly, if NY elects this guy…it will never recover. pic.twitter.com/cvtpyxEjmw — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) June 5, 2025

Radical Islamist, Muslim Brotherhood activist, Linda Sarsour, endorses Zohran. Some in the administration are strongly recommending that the Muslim Brotherhood be declared a terrorist group as they are in several other countries.

