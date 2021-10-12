This Is Who the Indigenous People Were in 1492–Cannibals!

















I am sick of defending Christopher Columbus. He doesn’t need defending and was a daring adventurer who followed a dream. He took arduous journeys to a strange new land in search of gold and a new trade route to India. He kept discipline on the rough seas and with tough sailors who were afraid they’d fall off the earth.

Let’s talk about the wonderful indigenous people the Left thinks were so innocent. Reports from the time indicate that many of the natives were marauding cannibals in loin clothes living in huts who sacrificed their children and ate each other.

We don’t know if any of the negatives attributed to Columbus are true. So, let’s talk about the natives the fake historian communist Howard Zinn loved so much. We have a better account from The Spectator.

THE FIRST ACCOUNTS OF THE INDIGENOUS PEOPLES

In 1492, Columbus landed in the Bahamas and recorded his experiences in journals. They were the first accounts of the Western hemisphere.

Columbus referred to some of the indigenous people as ‘Caniba.’ They pillaged the peaceful Arawak villages, kidnapped women, and killed and ate the men.

It’s not fantastical, the Caniba were likely there as science now tells us, and we have cannibal cartels coming into the country now from south of the border, more than 500 years later.

An entry dated November 4—in which native peoples are communicating with one of Columbus’ Admirals—reads:

“… far from there, there were one-eyed men, and others, with snouts of dogs, who ate men, and that as soon as one was taken they cut his throat and drank his blood…”

In Columbus’ accounts, the New World, modern-day Bahamas, was divided between two main populations: the gentle Arawak people, whom Columbus dubbed “the best people in the world,” and the fearsome Caniba, who were marauding cannibals. (The English word “cannibal” actually derives from “Caniba,” a name Columbus reportedly learned from the Arawaks.)

Just as with all the other continents of the World, the Americas had lived through cycles of invasion, assimilation, and disasters. The Europeans were just more successful. The European arrival in the Americas was no different than any other in history.

Howard Zinn who wrote the communist history that led to the demonization of Columbus cleverly recorded what he wanted and left out a lot of information. He rewrote history to suit his hateful view of America.

FIRST HAND ACCOUNT OF COLUMBUS

Sources in the original Spanish are far more accurate than Zinn. Take Los Cuatro Viajes del Almirante y su Testamento, and, Brevísima Relación de la Destrucción de las Indias, both by Bartolomé de las Casas. De las Casas, as every schoolchild in the Caribbean and Spain knows, was The Apostle of the Indians, an indefatigable defender of the Indians who fulminated endlessly against the Spanish crimes on the indigenous people. More importantly, he chronicled the atrocities against the Indians, fearlessly naming the criminals. Not once does he mention Columbus as an evildoer. On the contrary, he documented the exact opposite, that Columbus repeatedly defended the Indians against Spanish depredations.

The diseases that the natives were vulnerable to were not introduced on purpose and, if tens of thousands of indigenous people died from smallpox, tens of thousands of Europeans died from syphilis.

As for the armies. In those days, they were primitive and rather wild. Discipline didn’t come into play until the 1700s.

The Conquistadors were not sent by the European leadership. They were rogue. Many of the so-called ‘indigenous’ people today are descended from the vicious Conquistadors.

When Columbus years later suggested making slaves out of the natives, he was very specifically referring to the cannibals, for whom he had developed a deep hatred for obvious reasons. He didn’t feel that way about the peaceful natives.

God bless the Italians and God bless Columbus Day! Make Labor Day the Indigenous Day.

