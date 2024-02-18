You’re a Criminal in France If You Speak Ill of mRNA Vaccines

M Dowling
11

Lawmakers in France are introducing new laws that allow the globalist government to imprison critics of experimental vaccines, such as Covid nRNA shots.

On February 14, the National Assembly in France pushed a new law that turned a critic of mRNA gene therapy treatments into a criminal. They passed it with almost no debate.

Under this Orwellian law, anyone who advises against the use of therapeutic or prophylactic treatment, including mRNA gene therapy, could go to prison for up to three years.

Labeling the offenders anti-Vaxxers, they also face a huge fine of €45,000.

Most of the world is onto this scam, but not French officials. They’re stuck on stupid. I doubt all the people agree.


1 Comment
Anonymous
Anonymous
20 minutes ago

France is now a communist country until the current government dictators are overthrown. Happening soon, if they any commonsense.

