Adam Schiff suggests President Trump basically killed “50,000 Americans”

According to Adam Schiff, during an interview with Joy Reid on April 12, Americans are dead because Trump arrogantly refused to use the WHO test, and continually mismanaged the entire testing process.

The truth is, according to Dr. Fauci, WHO doesn’t do tests. They use CDC and German tests. But facts don’t deter Schiff.

He is now blaming President Trump for everyone who died from the Wuhan Virus [as they call it in China].

“I don’t think we would have ever anticipated that his brand of narcissism and his brand of incompetence and sometimes his brand of malevolence would be so fatal,” Adam Schiff told MSNBC host Chris Hayes this week. Hayes is one of the ‘reporters‘ who promoted the hoax about the Trump administration hiring a Labradoodle breeder to lead the COV pandemic.

.⁦@RepAdamSchiff⁩ suggests “50,000 Americans” are dead because Trump wasn’t impeached Republicans said “How much damage could he really do? … I don’t think we had any idea how much damage he would go on to do … There are 50,000 Americans now who are dead” pic.twitter.com/QGH941MSlk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 25, 2020

Where was Schiff in January and February? Oh, right, he was trying to impeach the President. He’s the hitman and the chief propagandist for the Democrat Party.

According to Dr. Fauci, the president saved more than two million people with his travel bans and other quick actions. You won’t hear any thank yous from the Democrats.

TRANSPARENT SCHIFF

Always claiming he’s transparent, the sly Chair of the House Intelligence Committee is hiding documents related to the Russia-Trump probe.

Adam Schiff is blocking the release of 10 transcripts relating to the Russia-Trump collusion probe.

Among the transcripts he’s blocking are interviews with former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice and former Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power. Their authority was used to “unmask” the names of Trump campaign officials who talked with foreigners who were wiretapped by U.S. intelligence, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Another blocked interview is with former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates—who in early 2017 used a bizarre and unconscionable reading of the Logan Act that helped lead to the ouster of President Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Mr. Schiff is also sitting on interview transcripts with Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign advisers Corey Lewandowski, Sam Clovis, and Steve Bannon. The interviews would allow the public to compare the early testimony of former FBI and intelligence officials (James Clapper, Andrew McCabe) against what we now know really happened.

Mr. Schiff spent years shouting cover-up only to be exposed for making things up. Now that the evidence is ready for public release, he’s defying the unanimous vote of a bipartisan committee to make them public. What is he hiding?