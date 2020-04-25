WHO pushed social distancing while their report says there’s no evidence for it

A WHO skeptic believes the organization deliberately misled the world on social distancing. Prior to this, they have been accused of hiding the severity of the Wuhan Virus to please the Chinese Communist Party.

Ned Nikolov, PhD., works as a physical scientist for the U.S. Forest Service and has questioned the current theory of climate change. He is now questioning the lockdown and posted several tweets expressing his concerns about the current lockdown and the recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO) to nations encouraging social distancing.

NO EVIDENCE FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING

Dr. Nikolov says it is WHO that pushed countries to go for the Draconian lockdown and it was agenda-driven.

He tweeted, “One has to be academically a total moron to not know/understand the skill of models in one’s area of research. The huge errors of COVID19 models (especially the IHME model) suggest a deliberate negligence IMO.”

The Ph.D. goes further and believes it was done deliberately to get countries to ante up for vaccines. He presented no evidence.

He continued, “My suspicion is that model projections were deliberately inflated to unreasonable levels to create social panic and get the politicians to lock downstate economies & commit $Billions to new vaccines etc. I don’t think that scientists were honest in these ridiculous projections.”

Since the models were so awful, he can’t believe it wasn’t deliberate.

In conclusion, he wrote, “Yes, a key reason for the lockdown was to prevent the overwhelming of hospitals with COVID19 patients. However, this was based on faulty model projections, not real trends. Question is, what did scientists know about the total lack of skill by their models? I think they knew it!”

We don’t necessarily agree with Dr. Nikolov since the social distancing did keep hospital admissions down, but his views are worth looking into. It’s important to keep in mind that a lot of this is his opinion, although he does include a WHO report which states there is little evidence social distancing works.

He claims that WHO knew of the ineffectiveness of social distancing as they pushed for it.

The 2019 report he refers to in these tweets can be viewed on this link. Go to page 37 and you will see that the report indicates there is a very low overall quality of evidence for contact tracing, keeping children from school, shutting down workplaces, avoiding crowding, or quarantining exposed individuals.

They recommend quarantining the sick.

So, why did the Marxist WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recommend it? He continues to recommend it.

Mr. President (@realDonaldTrump), evidence is emerging that WHO knew about the ineffectiveness of social distancing & economic lockdowns in fighting “pandemics”. Yet, they recommended shutting down World’s economy for a virus that’s similar to seasonal flu https://t.co/BlWzH6O2Cy — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) April 25, 2020

@realDonaldTrump, the WHO advised World’s leaders to impose draconian social-distancing measures that were known to be of little effectiveness while economically harmful even by WHO’s own 2019 Report.

Please consider reopening US economy, defunding WHO and firing Dr. Fauci & Birx pic.twitter.com/7BvJCI0sjY — Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) April 25, 2020

Nikolov retweeted the following and there is a great deal of evidence that this is accurate:

Hospitals are empty (and losing $100 million/month) because “elective” surgeries were banned due to models that got the hospital “surge” wrong by factors of 50 or more. A small % of CV-19+ even need to be hospitalized. Most have NO symptoms. Models didn’t capture this. pic.twitter.com/g4Ia0EWUNU — Kenneth Richard (@Kenneth72712993) April 25, 2020

ALL-AROUND BAD ADVICE?

Dr. Fauci said he warned Trump in January that the US was in real trouble but then stated publicly that the United States did not have to worry. The Wuhan Virus was not a major threat.

He and Dr. Birx followed the awful IHME models and the WHO guidance, which was tainted by China’s influence.

He claimed more than two million would have died had the nation not implemented social distancing, but there is no evidence that would have happened.

The doctors at the CDC were wrong about the first cases appearing at the end of February.

All of his predictions have been off. On February 29th, he told people it was okay to go to the movies, malls, and so on.

On March 9th, he told the young and healthy to go on cruises.

Now he wants a highly restrictive quarantine. As the stringent social distancing destroys the U.S. economy, he’s talking about doing this, endless testing, contract tracing for an expansive period of time. All of his predictions have been wrong. He’s an academic and he might have ivory tower syndrome.

The good doctors don’t like treatments, just vaccines. They ignored the value of treatments like hydroxychloroquine.

Perhaps it’s time we dumped WHO, Drs Fauci, Redfield, and Birx, and saved our economy with a careful re-opening. Less Fauci and more economic task force.