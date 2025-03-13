Judges Order an X Post Retracted, Back Russia Hoaxers, Force DEI Training

Sen. Chuck Schumer said he wasn’t worried about defeating President Trump’s agenda. He knew his judges would come through, and they are. Activist Democrat judges demand an X Post be taken down, Russia hoaxers keep their security clearances, and DEI teacher training continues. That is only the latest.

Under the precedents now being established by radical rogue judges, a district court in Hawaii could enjoin troop movements in Iraq. Judges have no authority to administer the executive branch. Or to nullify the results of a national election. We either have democracy, or not. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 13, 2025

Judge Demands Sec. Hegseth Take Down an X Post

President Biden appointed far-left federal judge Ana Reyes. She ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to retract a social media post. It concerned transgender military service policy. This sounds like judicial overreach and a violation of the separation of powers.

She was nasty to the Justice Department lawyers on Wednesday. Reyes focused on a retweet from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth about disqualifying transgender troops from service “without an exemption.” This was after President Trump issued an Executive Order disqualifying them unless they have exemptions.

U.S. District Court Judge Ana Reyes previously stated that the idea of only two sexes is not “biologically correct.” During a hearing to keep transgenders in the military, Reyes pointed to a post on X in which Hegseth quoted, “Pentagon says transgender troops are disqualified from service without an exemption.” The post in question linked to a Fox News Digital article about an internal Pentagon memo.

She aggressively questioned DOJ lawyers and claimed she shouldn’t listen to Hegseth who was only in office for 30 days but to defer to the former fired Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Reyes brought up expenses on Viagra ($42M) and compared it to gender dysphoria treatment ($52M). She left out the hundreds of thousands to be paid out for life to keep transgenders alive and transgender.

Reyes said Hegseth’s tweet wasn’t clear and must be removed.

“Pentagon says transgender troops are disqualified from service without an exemption” https://t.co/VGa16iZKqf — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 27, 2025

Russia Hoax Law Firm Keep Their Security Clearances for Now

A far-left federal judge, Beryl A Howell, blocked President Trump from removing security clearances of Perkins Coie, the law firm tied to Clinton, that developed the Russia hoax.

After the two-hour hearing, Howell ruled from the bench, saying Trump exerted “extraordinary power” and that Perkins Coie proved it had suffered immediate damages from the penalties.

The judge granted the firm a temporary restraining order, which would prevent some of the punishments from taking effect. She said she would hold an additional hearing before issuing a full ruling on the matter.

“It sends little chills down my spine,” Howell said, describing the executive order as the president punishing a company he believes is not acting in the president’s interest. “Why shouldn’t we be chilled by this?”

She sends chills down my spine.

Judge Blocks Cuts to DEI Teacher Training

Federal judge Myong J. Joun blocked President Trump’s cuts to DEI teacher training. His resume is full of DEI activism. Joun served on the board of groups currently suing President Trump, and trained far-left activists how to avoid arrests during protests.

Joun, who President Joe Biden appointed, found that the cancellations violated administrative law by failing to give a clear explanation and that the states are at risk of lasting harm because they already have to cancel teacher training programs and lay people off.

“The record shows that if I were to deny the TRO, dozens of programs upon which public schools, public universities, students, teachers, and faculty rely will be gutted,” he wrote, using the acronym for temporary restraining order.

That’s what we were hoping for.

BREAKING: LEFTIST FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT JUDGE TAKES OVER PRESIDENTIAL AUTHORITY REMOVING IT FROM @POTUS TRUMP!

The Judge Modified His Order Barring Enforcement Of Trump’s EO On “DEI” Funding NOW APPLIES TO ALL FEDERAL AGENCIES, NOT JUST THOSE THAT ARE A PARTY TO THE LAWSUIT. pic.twitter.com/4eVSxUChdq — John Basham (@JohnBasham) March 10, 2025

There are many more.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email