Announcement! President is resubmitting his request to SCOTUS to end DACA

President Trump just tweeted that his administration will be following the Supreme Court ruling and resubmitting his request to end DACA:

“The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They “punted”, much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday. I have wanted to take care of DACA recipients better than the Do Nothing Democrats, but for two years they refused to negotiate – They have abandoned DACA. Based on the decision the Dems can’t make DACA citizens. They gained nothing!”

President Trump has tried to work with the Democrats, offering amnesty to over 1.8 million DACA, but Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Schumer want him to fail at the expense of DACA. They will not negotiate.

Obama’s executive order was illegal. A president can cancel out any executive order of a prior administration. Those are facts. Justice Roberts and the leftists on the Court acted lawlessly. Hopefully, the President’s enhanced request will be treated more fairly.