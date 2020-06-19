Right-wing Brit Katie Hopkins banned permanently from Twitter

Katie Hopkins has had her Twitter account permanently banned for “hateful conduct”, the social media giant has confirmed.

The former reality TV star has a long history of pro-Trump, pro-Brexit and anti-massive immigration views.

A Twitter spokesperson said: “Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken.”

“In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our hateful conduct policy.”

Most recently, Hopkins stoked anger by mocking the Black Lives Matter protests.

On Wednesday, Hopkins tweeted: “Today is #whiteoutwednesday. I will shortly be posting a picture of my arse. Thank you.”

She also faced a backlash for her criticism of footballer Marcus Rashford following his successful campaign to continue free school meals.

She tweeted: “Dear Marcus Rashford, do you think women should think about how they are going to feed a child before they decide to have it?

“I do not want to pay to feed other people’s kids. You are welcome to. Thank you, Katie Hopkins.” How is that hateful? She’s dehumanizing? It looks more like an opinion. She was banned once before and reinstated.