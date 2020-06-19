Georgia is advertising for police as Atlanta police call in sick

Police officers appeared to stage a walkout in Atlanta on Wednesday and Thursday. The department spokesperson disputed it saying they were “inaccurate” and that the department was only “experiencing a higher than usual number of call-outs with the incoming shift.”

However, only one officer came to work Thursday morning in one zone where normally several dozen are assigned, the AP reported.

The first call-outs came on the same day that District Attorney Paul Howard announced charges in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks against former APD officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan.

The callouts could be a culmination of a lot of abuse after all police did to try and contain the violence in Atlanta during the riots, at grave personal risk. The arrest and imprisonment of former Officer Rolfe without bail was very political.

The mayor convicted the officers before any facts were in.

The week before black officers were fired for shooting off tasers despite having followed the procedures. The DA said they were using ‘white supremacy tactics.’

The mayor plans to make them into social workers and will follow Barack Obama’s plan for policing.

Interim Chief Rodney Bryant told The Associated Press in an interview that the sick calls began Wednesday night and continued Thursday, but said the department had sufficient staff to protect the city. It’s not clear how many officers called out.

“Some are angry. Some are fearful. Some are confused on what we do in this space. Some may feel abandoned,” Bryant said of the officers. “But we are there to assure them that we will continue to move forward and get through this.”

At least eight officers have resigned since June 1.

Meanwhile, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) released a video message Thursday expressing support for law enforcement statewide, calling them “local heroes” and thanking them for their service.

“We stand with you,” Kemp said. “I don’t know what comes next, but know that you are not alone. Georgia’s a state that proudly backs the blue.”

THERE’S HOPE, THEY WANT THEM IN GEORGIA

At the same time Atlanta officers are calling in sick, 11 Alive says Georgia is looking for police and advertised on social media, saying they are looking for new officers. There are also transfer positions available.

“We have a couple transfer positions open,” Henry County Police said in a Facebook post with a flyer about hiring.

“WE’RE HIRING,” says a post on the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“Join us here at the fourth-largest full-service Sheriff’s Office in Georgia and you will enjoy great benefits and camaraderie, all while getting to work within a fantastic community that STRONGLY SUPPORTS its first responders,” the post reads.

11 live also found a similar post on the Duluth Police Department’s Facebook page.

State Representatives Philip Singleton (R-Sharpsburg), Josh Bonner (R-Fayetteville), and State Senator Matt Brass (R-Newnan) said they stand in solidarity with APD and encouraged APD officers to join law enforcement agencies in Coweta County.

They emailed a statement Thursday morning: “Coweta County is an amazing place to live and work,” the statement reads. “We have a long history and a shared culture of acceptance and inclusion. Our community stands united when times get tough, and we believe that together we can get through the toughest of times.”

Towards the end of the statement, the message said they understand this is a difficult time.

“We value you and the good you bring to the community, and we honor your sacrifices,” the statement said. “If you are feeling led to leave the service, we ask that you first consider joining us here in Coweta County. We have open positions and would be honored to have you.”

If Democrats win Georgia, they too will have problems. As each state falls to Democrats, lawlessness will follow.