Chinese Communist military has strong financial ties to US universities

Between 2014 and 2019, entities linked to the Chinese military allegedly gave at least $88 million to universities in the United States, according to a report by The Washington Free Beacon.

Ian Easton, the senior director for the Project 2049 Institute think tank, told the Free Beacon,

“It is imperative that the U.S. government dams up the torrent of CCP-linked money currently flowing into our education system. For U.S. national security, the implications of a continuation of the current arrangement are grave. …The CCP’s armed-wing, the People’s Liberation Army, has access to any and all information collected by Chinese entities at American universities. (Chinese president) Xi Jinping’s military-civil fusion strategy has removed even the thin cloak of plausible deniability Chinese companies and other civilian organizations could hide behind.”

“Duke University operates a joint-campus in China with Wuhan University, a public university that repeatedly carried out cyber attacks on behalf of the Chinese military. Northwestern University and the University of California Irvine have together received more than $4 million in research funding from an entity controlled by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, a Chinese defense contractor that used stolen designs of American F-35 fighters to build planes for the Chinese military,” the Free Beacon wrote.

“The University of Pennsylvania and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign collectively received more than $28 million from Zhejiang University.

“In 2013, the FBI charged a Chinese researcher at the Medical College of Wisconsin for stealing U.S. cancer research to pass onto Zhejiang University.”

IT’S ALSO HOLLYWOOD, CORPORATIONS, BIDEN

It’s not just universities.

In June, then-Attorney General Bill Barr expressed his concern that U.S. companies and the media sacrificed national welfare on behalf of China.

Barr said, “America’s big tech companies have also allowed themselves to become pawns of Chinese influence.” Hollywood is “all too willing to collaborate” with CCP.

Ric Grennell, the former Acting DNI, is also very concerned about Joe Biden’s ties to China.

“I’m very concerned about what not only Joe Biden and his family, how they’ve responded to China in the past, and we can just look at the example that they’ve given us, but also those around him. I mean, look at [National Security Adviser-designate] Jake Sullivan, who has really tried to compliment Beijing and to really surrender to the fact that China is going to be a superpower and that we should just deal with it,” he told Mark Levin in a December airing of Life, Liberty, and Levin.

