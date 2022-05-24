They Considered Sending Military to Monitor Parents at School Board Meetings

The National School Boards Association (NSBA) wanted to send the military into school board meetings to monitor parents showing concerns or allegedly threatening the board members. This came out during an independent review by attorneys.

Since we know that the White House, the DoJ, and the NSBA colluded on this, we now know they all considered this as a possibility.

What kind of country is this administration turning us into?

The letter that actually went from the National School Board Association (NSBA) out labeled concerned parents as domestic terrorists but the first letter was even more alarming. They wanted the federal government to deploy the National Guard and the military.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted earlier today that the “early draft of the National School Board Association’s letter requested the National Guard and military be deployed to monitor concerned parents in school board meetings. This must never happen in America.”

Why was the government planning to monitor local meetings that can be handled easily by local authorities and law enforcement?

The Story

The NSBA had sent a letter to the Biden administration on Sept. 29, 2021, asking the federal government to use anti-terrorism laws against upset parents. They called for the government to treat violence and threats of violence against school board members as domestic terrorism and hate crimes.

An earlier draft was worse. It called for the military to monitor parents. “[W]e ask that the Army National Guard and its Military Police be deployed to certain school districts and related events where students and school personnel have been subjected to acts and threats of violence,” the draft said, Fox News reports.

The NSBA had to apologize under pressure after the letter went out.

The independent review also found that the Biden administration – the White House – colluded with the NSBA and Merrick Garland.

Garland seems to have skated after lying about it to Congress.

