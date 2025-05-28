Make New York City Uganda

People in our country are trying to tear us down and a big number of those are Islamists. Islam is not a religion of peace. It is a religion of conquest. In New York City, a dangerous alliance appeared after October 7th and Israel’s war with Gaza: the uniting of communists and Islamists.

In New York City, an Islamist from Uganda is a serious contender for Mayor of New York City. Like the mayor of Paterson, New Jersey, he will turn it into Little Islam.

Zohran Kwame Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, BDS activist, and State Assemblyman representing District 36, is campaigning to become the city’s first Muslim mayor, epitomizing the Red/Green Alliance.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, and raised in the United States from the age of seven, Mamdani has constructed a political identity rooted in grievance politics, Islamic organizing, open borders, and far-left activism. He has no interest in Americans or improving governance. He and his backers plan to reshape the nation’s most important city politically, culturally, and ideologically. New York City is almost already there thanks to a million illegal aliens and far-left Americans who live there.

His political ideology is shaped not by American values but by a post-colonial grievance framework that views the West, particularly the United States, as a force to be dismantled, rather than defended.

His backers include terrorist-tied Rashida Tlaib:

The Red-Green Axis in Dallas and Josephine, Texas

A controversial event titled ‘From Marxism to Islam’ took place in early May at the Islamic Association of North Texas (IANT). It was hosted by the controversial ICNA Dallas.

The purpose was to push Marxists to Islam. There has always been a natural bond between the two, especially notable during the Hitler regime.

They are both radical left-wing authoritarians who strive for global control, and are known as the Red-Green Alliance.

EPIC City, Texas, a Sharia City

We have reported about EPIC City, a huge enclave starting with 1,000 homes for Muslims who follow Sharia law. Allegedly, it’s currently on hold.

New footage from the proposed Islamic “Epic City” in Josephine, Texas. The truth the enemies of our nation don’t want you to know. If Texas falls, America falls… Wake up America! – Ben Bergquam Read on Substack

