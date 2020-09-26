Attorney becomes Satanist over death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

This is normal to no one ever. An attorney who was driven out of fear to become a Satanist when Justice Ginsburg died explains how it fits her values.

She’s just a typical Democrat.

The attorney, Jamie Smith, said most of the members are atheists and they don’t really worship Satan. However, they have this big statue of Baphomet in their conversion room in Massachusetts.

Baphomet is the invented pagan or gnostic idol or deity that the Templars were accused of worshipping, and that was later embraced by various occult and mystical writers.

So, she’s a pagan idol worshipper?

She liked their Seven Fundamental Tenets include that “one should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason,” that “the struggle for justice is an ongoing and necessary pursuit that should prevail over laws and institutions,” and that “one’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.”

It’s simply leftist ideals disguised as a religion of sorts. In her pseudo-religion, the law doesn’t matter.

Smith writes: Almost immediately I sought strength in the Satanic Temple’s efforts to turn religious arguments on their head by pushing for religious liberty for their members on an equal basis with believers in the dominant Christian faiths. And this is not just a theoretical push. The temple has launched campaigns and filed lawsuits to compel the government to do this in matters ranging from exemptions from legal mandates to cover birth control to the ability to display religious symbols in government buildings or allow religious clubs in public schools. By pointing out instances where the government has favored Christian rhetoric ― and filing legal challenges to stop it ― the Satanic Temple has transformed belief into action and has demonstrated what freedom fighting truly looks like.

In other words, it’s a fake religion comprised of atheists attempting to diminish real religions. That’s their actual purpose.

They plan Black Masses and hellish displays to be put alongside mangers on public property. They think they don’t have freedom unless religion is eviscerated.

This woman works as a civil rights attorney. This is okay but Amy Coney Barrett being a Catholic is not okay.