Cleaning House: Ken Paxton’s Chances of Winning Are Soaring

President Donald Trump endorsed Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent swamp creature John Cornyn. John Cornyn is one of the establishment, who has continually blocked the president’s agenda or abandoned him in the face of attacks.

Ken Paxton is very conservative and routinely vilified, but he manages to overcome everything they throw at him.

It will cost a lot of money to get him over the finish line. As bad as his opponent Talarico, is, he is starting out with $40 million. Democrats have targeted the race, and Paxton does have a few skeletons.

President Trump just endorsed @KenPaxtonTX. I proudly supported Ken in the TXSen Primary because we need to change the Republicans we send to the Senate. Now it’s time for all of us to unite and focus our efforts on defeating James ‘Six Genders’ Talarico. pic.twitter.com/B4ubugD4RH — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) May 19, 2026

The odds of Paxton winning have skyrocketed. President Trump’s endorsement means a lot in Texas. Cornyn has been a serious disappointment.