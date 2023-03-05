Clown World: KJP Addresses The People’s Republic of Russia

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, without any hesitation, announced, on Friday, that US President Joe Biden and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen would be discussing ways to “address the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of Russia.”

If we’re at war with a nation, as Samantha Power, the USAID head, informed us, we should know the name of the country we’re fighting. It’s not the People’s Republic of Russia. It’s not a good look, but it is KJP’s look every day.

Maybe KJP thinks the People’s Republic of China merged with the Russian Federation. Russians trolled her on Twitter.

The Russian first deputy permanent representative to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, in a tweet, also offered alternative names to the US and UK:

“It must be a foe of United American Emirates and the British Confederation!”

