COVID Came From a Lab! Dr. Fauci, “We May Never Know”

Dr. Fauci says, “We May Never Know” the origins of COVID.

It could point back to him.

Dr. Anthony Fauci continues to deny the lab leak theory. Speaking at a recent public event, Fauci says, “We may never know” the origin of the Coronavirus. He stressed the importance in “keeping an open mind” regarding the lab leak theory. He noted other Biden intelligence agencies don’t buy the lab leak theory [WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE!]

Where are all those infected Pangolins?

But the narrative is incrementally changing. Perhaps it’s incremental to lend credence to their past blatantly incorrect statements?

The FBI Director recently sat down with Fox News and confirmed the origin of COVID-19 was most likely a “lab incident” in Wuhan. This is what the former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former DNI John Ratcliffe said.

#FBI Director Wray confirmed that the Bureau has assessed that the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab incident in Wuhan, China. pic.twitter.com/LcBVNU7vmO — FBI (@FBI) March 1, 2023

NOW – FBI Director Wray: “Origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan.”pic.twitter.com/ql5NmrXPZe — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 28, 2023

BREAKING | WSJ: US Energy Dept. Report Says Lab Leak is Most likely Origin of Pandemic “The Energy Department now joins the Federal Bureau of Investigation in saying the virus likely spread via a mishap at a Chinese laboratory. Four other agencies, along https://t.co/BhvqVHe4ix… https://t.co/gmlP4yGdKL pic.twitter.com/mMmRcx45Fg — The HighWire (@HighWireTalk) February 26, 2023

Fauci was wrong about lockdowns, masks, double masks, Remdesivir, vaccines, boosters, and virus origin. He also peddled the natural immunity lie. Fauci told us not to look to curatives. He was wrong about everything.

Fauci peddled an illusion of scientific concensus to corporate media on lab leak as conspiracy, the wisdom of lockdown and school closures, the fringiness of @gbdeclaration, the miracle of masking, the inefficacy of immunity, & much else. They accepted his word as gospel. Why? https://t.co/iYtz22TA9y — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) March 2, 2023

Fauci is incrementally coming along.

Remember when I asked Dr. Fauci how he knew that China didn’t lie to him and use American money for gain-of-function research in Wuhan? Fauci told me, “you never know.” Maybe we’re getting closer to knowing.

https://t.co/PYnmWauqM6 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) February 27, 2023

Perhaps this is why he may stick with his story.

