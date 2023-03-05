Donald Trump: We Will “Throw Them Out of Our Country”

President Trump gave a fiery speech at CPAC today, telling Americans that the Republican Party “was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open-border zealots, and fools.

“We are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush,” he said.

Trump vows to prevent World War III by meeting with Putin and Zelensky, “I will prevent World War III, and very easily. And you’re going to have World War III if something doesn’t happen fast.”

Donald Trump promised to hold the largest deportation in history, adding that foreign countries are emptying out their prisons and insane asylums.

“Under my leadership, we will use all necessary state, local, federal, and military resources to carry out the largest domestic deportation operation in American history,” Trump said.

“We will pick them up, and we will throw them out of our country, and there will be no questions asked,” he said.


1 Comment
John Vieira
John Vieira
6 minutes ago

About time!!!

