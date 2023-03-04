Samantha Power Admits the US Coalition Is At War with Russia

“We are building a coalition of countries, making sure this isn’t just the United States and Russia. This is, in fact, Ukrainians on the front line.”

Samantha Power says, “Ukraine’s values are so core to the United States.” We should imagine wanting “your freedom and independence.” She said, “this country is predicated on these two values.”

She said to imagine we walk away and “a dictator who has shut down civil society…and can just turn their sights on their neighbor…”

Power continued, “what would that mean” to our allies and us. Power is manipulative, and added that Americans understand we have to stand up to bullies.

She praised this coalition behind Ukraine, saying it’s not just the United States standing up to this nuclear power.

As the Administrator of USAID, Power is a warmonger, not a diplomat looking for peace. The woman is pleased Ukraine is on the front line.

Therefore, NATO, especially the US, is at war with Russia.

