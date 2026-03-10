Fake Journalists: Sympathy for American ISIS Terrorists & a Fake Bibi Narrative

Two fake journalists at CNN painted ISIS terrorists as victims after the two fanatics tried and failed to kill hundreds in New York City on Saturday. And CBS is deceptively editing video interviews again.

The Poor Victims Who Threw the Bombs

CNN wrote on X that 18-year-old Emir Balat’s and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi’s lives changed “drastically” on Saturday when they threw improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at demonstrators outside Gracie Mansion, the home of Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on Monday that the incident was being investigated as “an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism.” They weren’t just inspired. They swore allegiance to ISIS.

CNN post:

“Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather,” CNN wrote in the now-deleted post. “But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s home.”

The terrorists said they swore allegiance to ISIS and wanted to commit a terror attack as horrific as the Boston Marathon bombing.

CNN deleted the post for failing to reflect the gravity of the situation. CNN is under new management now.

No, they’re radical Islamic terrorists who threw an IED at a protest. We don’t do that in America. Fake News CNN (which employs @kaitlancollins and @KristenhCNN, et al) is not a serious organization. pic.twitter.com/efwxAWsPFD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 10, 2026

Then There Is CBS. They Edited Deceptively Again

This network was sued for this exact duplicitous type of editing, and they did it again.

CBS News is still corrupt. They selectively edited a clip with Secretary Hegseth to make it fit their anti-Israel Narrative. Hegseth’s answer had nothing to do with Bibi Netanyahu. Watch this short clip.

Finnerty also discussed the Wikipedia page claiming the US hit a school and killed little girls. However, the only people reporting it are the terrorists of Iran. Much of the media ran with that story as well.