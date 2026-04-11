CNN Spoke with Women Accusing Eric Swalwell of Sexual Abuse & a Rape

Women are allegedly coming forward with sexual abuse complaints against Rep. Eric Swalwell, Fang Fang’s boyfriend.

CNN reports that a former staffer of Rep. Eric Swalwell, who wants to be California’s governor, says that the congressman raped her when she was heavily intoxicated and left her bruised and bleeding.

“I was pushing him off of me, saying no,” the woman told CNN of the incident, which she said happened in 2024 after she had stopped working in Swalwell’s office. “He didn’t stop.”

She said it was the second time Swalwell had nonconsensual sexual contact with her while she was drunk. In 2019, when she was still working for him, she said she woke up naked with him in a hotel room after a night of heavy drinking. She said she had no memory of what happened but could feel physically that they’d had sexual contact.

That shouldn’t keep him from running for governor of California, since he’s a Democrat.

Three other women who spoke with CNN also alleged various kinds of sexual misconduct by the Democratic congressman, including Swalwell sending them unsolicited explicit messages or nude photos.

Swalwell is vigorously denying the accusations.

“This false, outrageous rumor is being spread 27 days before an election begins by flailing opponents who have sadly teamed up with MAGA conspiracy theorists because they know Eric Swalwell is the frontrunner in this race,” a Swalwell campaign spokesperson told The Hill in a statement.

The campaign also denied the claims of sexual abuse and consequent NDAs.

“In 13 years, no one in Eric Swalwell’s congressional office has ever been asked to sign an NDA. Ever. In 13 years, not a single ethics complaint by any staff in his office or any other office has ever been lodged. Ever,” the spokesperson said, adding that Swalwell has “spent his career fighting for women” in the House and would continue to do so as governor.

Cheyenne Hunt, a progressive attorney and former California congressional candidate who is now the executive director of Gen-Z for Change, said in a Monday post on the social platform X that she has been “working with a number of women who are in the process of coming forward and sharing their stories of sexual harassment and even alleged abuse at the hands of Eric Swalwell.”