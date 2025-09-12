Former FBI Special Agent Analyzes the Kirk Investigation

Charlie Kirk, 31, was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon. The unspeakable tragedy occurred around 2:10 p.m. EST while he was speaking to a crowd at the university campus, and President Donald Trump announced his death at 4:40 p.m. EST on Truth Social.

One of Charlie Kirk’s allies who has worked with him, Caron Carpenter said the layout was problematic and the information was published months in advance. The buildings surrounding the Turning Point USA tent were in clear view of the buildings and in a U-shape, making it nearly impossible for Charlie’s bodyguards and campus guards to safeguard.

They needed drones. Will we never learn?

Former Special Agent John Gilliam analyzed the investigation so far, on Mornings with Maria.

Gilliam explained that this shooter had time to escape when the FBI picked up two men who were innocent.

However, some reports say the older man said he did it. If true, it sounded like he was trying to distract the officers.

In any case, they lost valuable time.

In the clip, the host in for Maria played a 911 call describing the shooter, but he appeared to have changed his clothing.