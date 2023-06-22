Confirmed Government Lies, Misconduct, Abuse

Republican House members said they “can now confirm that we have credible whistleblower testimony alleging government misconduct and abuse that has resulted in preferential treatment for the President’s son, Hunter Biden.”

“Mr. Biden has been under investigation for tax crimes that include evading taxes on income from foreign sources. Only the Ways and Means Committee has the ability to report this information legally to the full House of Representatives and thereby make it known to the American public.”

Whistleblower testimony includes the following:

#1 The federal government is not treating taxpayers equally when enforcing tax laws.

#2 whistleblowers claim the Biden Department of Justice is intervening and overstepping when it comes to the investigation of the President’s son.

#3 These whistleblowers report they have faced almost immediate retaliation.

DETAILS OF THE MISCONDUCT & ABUSE

#1 Unequal treatment

“Not one, but two IRS employees are blowing the whistle with evidence that the federal government is not treating taxpayers equally when enforcing tax laws. The whistleblowers were working on an investigation into Hunter Biden that opened in November of 2008 as an offshoot of a separate corporate investigation by the IRS.

“Let me emphasize, this was an investigation in the ordinary course of work at the IRS. It was not ordered by any individual, any chairman, or any political entity. The testimony we released today shows the IRS recommended charges against Hunter Biden that included an attempt to evade or defeat tax, a felony, or false statements, a felony, and willful failure to file returns, supply information, or pay tax. These tax crimes cover an estimated 2.2 million dollars in unreported tax on global income streams to Mr. Biden and his associates from Ukraine, Romania, and China, totaling 17.3 million from 2014 to 2019.

“Mr. Biden personally received $8.3 million.

“Whistleblowers detail foreign payments to Mr. Biden, including 664,000 from the Chinese company state energy HK, a large diamond worth $80,000, and a Porsche worth $142,000. These payments are just a fraction of the total, but they provide insight into a world of wealth and influence that no ordinary American would recognize. And what plea deal did Mr. Biden just receive? A slap on the wrist for charges that have put other Americans behind bars. As I said, the federal government is not treating all taxpayers equally.

#2 DOJ Intervening and overstepping

“Whistleblowers claim the Biden Department of Justice is intervening and overstepping when it comes to the investigation of the President’s son despite what whistleblowers described as a clear-cut case for tax liability on these payments.

IRS investigators say they found themselves hamstrung internally.

“The testimony we have just released details a lack of US attorney independence recurring, unjustified delays, unusual actions outside the normal course of any investigation, a lack of transparency across the investigation and prosecution teams, and bullying and threats from the defense counsel.

“This was a campaign of delay, divulge, and deny. Whistleblowers say reoccurring unjustified delays pervaded the investigation, including an author authenticating a WhatsApp message in which Hunter Biden demands payment from Chinese officials, noting that his father is in the room.

“The whistleblowers revealed IRS investigators were told by US attorney Leslie Wolfe that because the evidence would be found in the guesthouse of former vice president Biden, quote, there is no way” a search warrant for evidence would ever get approved.

“IRS whistleblowers told this committee that crucial information about the investigation was divulged to Hunter Biden’s attorneys. For example, even an investigator, investigators had probable cause to search a Northern Virginia storage unit in which Hunter Biden had stored files. Attorneys for Biden were made aware prior to any search providing them valuable time to remove any materials that could be useful evidence.

“Few Americans qualify for such soft glove treatment from federal investigators. Testimony shows that the US attorney of Delaware, David Weiss, tried to bring charges in the District of Columbia around March of 2022 and was denied. Weiss sought special counsel status from the DOJ in the spring of 2022 and was once again denied. Weiss sought to bring charges in the Central District of California in the fall of 2022 and had that request denied in January of 2023.

“Yet US attorney general Merrick Garland told Congress that Weiss had all the authority necessary to pursue the charges.

#3 These whistleblowers report they have faced almost immediate retaliation.

They say they tried multiple times to sound the alarm internally at the IRS and raise concerns with the Department of Justice prosecution team. Their concerns were not given fair consideration. One of the whistleblowers was passed over for a position when he was more qualified than the candidate selected by IRS leadership. And roadblocks have appeared in the course of their other unrelated investigations.

“Now that they have testified to Congress, they have been removed from the investigation. These individuals are risking their careers and reputations to do the right thing, which is to come to our committee, the only committee that can legally receive their testimony, and share it with the House of Representatives.

“In closing, I’ll repeat the three key findings from today’s release of whistleblower testimony #1, the federal government is not treating taxpayers equally when enforcing tax laws. #2, whistleblowers say that the Biden Department of Justice is intervening and overstepping when it comes to the investigation of the president’s son and #3 these whistleblowers have faced almost immediate retaliation.

“The scales of justice cannot be tipped in the favor of the wealthy and the politically connected. No one is above the law.

via Forbes Breaking News

