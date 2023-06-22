Fiery Feud Between Lawmakers

Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado had a fiery exchange on the House floor. During the angry feud, Greene called Boebert “a little b***h.”

Witnesses and sources told the Daily Beast what happened. There isn’t any audio on the clips online.

The confrontation began with Boebert approaching Greene about public insults she made about her. Greene said she was angry about Boebert’s introduction of articles of impeachment against Biden.

THE IMPEACHMENT AND THE “LITTLE B***H”

The Daily Beast reported the lawmakers were angry over competing resolutions to impeach Joe Biden.

Green allegedly said Boebert “copied my articles of impeachment.”

“I’ve donated to you. I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.” That’s according to witnesses.

“OK, Marjorie, we’re through,” Boebert said.

“We were never together,” Greene answered, with Boebert’s back turned.

“She has genuinely been a nasty little bitch to me,” Greene told Semafor.

Greene accused Boebert of using the impeachment resolution “purely for fundraising.”

A SIMMERING FEUD

They were friends through 2022. In March 2022, Boebert and Greene joined forces to heckle Biden during his State of the Union address, but sharp tensions between the pair developed after they disagreed over whether Kevin McCarthy should be elected as House speaker in January 2023.

They tried to start a “build the wall” chant.

Then the battle for the Speakership arose. In January, Greene confronted Boebert in the House bathroom, saying she was disloyal to McCarthy for not supporting him for Speaker.

“You were OK taking millions of dollars from McCarthy, but you refuse to vote for him for Speaker, Lauren?” Greene asked, according to a source familiar with the interaction.

She said she was“furious” with her “Freedom Caucus colleagues” for making demands of McCarthy, without naming them, commenting: “They asked nothing for me. Nothing. That’s what I found out in there. I am furious.”

Meanwhile, both impeachments might be premature since the House is still collecting evidence.

