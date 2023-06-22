Debris Identified as Titan

Debris found on the ocean floor is identified as that of the Titan, the submersible missing since Sunday. “Our hearts go out to these five souls.”

Debris from the submersible that went missing on Sunday was found on the ocean floor about 1600 feet from the bow of the Titanic, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

It was caused by a catastrophic implosion. All five on the missing submersible are dead.

An implosion like this would likely be fairly instantaneous, and the people aboard probably didn’t suffer.

Authorities said they had not recovered the bodies of any of the five passengers. There might be no bodies to retrieve in the case of a catastrophic implosion. The passengers were billionaire British explorer Hamish Harding, French oceanographer and Titanic researcher Paul-Henri Nargeolet, OceanGate CEO and pilot Stockton Rush, Pakistani business mogul Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

OceanGate expedition said in a statement, “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time.”

Experts believe that the implosion took place in the water column. They don’t believe the implosion happened at the Titanic. Some experts say that it might have happened when they dropped ballast. That is when communication was lost.

There was banging detected two days ago.

A lot of toxins are present during a dive like this.

Sub Brief predicted it was a catastrophic event due to one of the flaws in the design leading to a possible fire or something of the sort.

