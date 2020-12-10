Hunter’s troubles are much worse than tax issues, sources suggest

Hunter Biden, the fake president elect’s son, released a statement on Wednesday admitting he is under a federal investigation over his “tax affairs.” But Fox News is reporting that it’s much worse than that.

Hunter stated earlier this evening:

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

A well-placed government source told Fox News that Hunter Biden is a subject/target of the grand jury investigation. According to the source, a “target” means that there is a “high probability that person committed a crime,” while a “subject” is someone you “don’t know for sure” has committed a crime.

The source also tells Fox News that this investigation was predicated, in part, by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions. Another source familiar with the investigation tells Fox News that the SARs were regarding funds from “China and other foreign nations.” The source said President-elect Biden is not a subject of any grand jury investigation at this time.

The investigation, according to a source familiar with the matter, began in 2018.

Two sources familiar with the investigation tell Fox News that the investigation includes looking at the laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden.

Oh, isn’t that just great. This family is very compromised, and Joe will be president apparently. Although, it’s not over until the fat lady sings.

Joe isn’t under investigation at this time. Actually, nothing will happen to either of them.

We are a Banana Republic now. Thank a Democrat and a RINO.