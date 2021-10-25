Trump-Charlottesville Lie Is Going Around Again

















‘Charlottesville’ is trending on Twitter and so is the lie that Donald Trump praised neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

In an effort to make it seem as if white supremacists are running wild everywhere, the media is hyping Charlottesville once again. Conveniently, the stories, including one from NPR, omit all the violence from the Left. They also leave out the fact that there were peaceful demonstrators as well. The media continues to ignore the complicity of certain law officers and officials at the time.

Some on the Left appeared to plan for an out-of-control situation as people came to protest the removal of historical statues with Antifa and Black Lives Matter joining in to start trouble.

A trial is coming up of two radicals on the right and the politicization has begun in all seriousness. The media is already telling the Charlottesville lie that Donald Trump called the neo-Nazis and white supremacists, ‘good people.’ In reality, he condemned them.

Just for the record, we are putting the truth out once again.

Watch the clips:

Your colleague just fact checked you https://t.co/QntsZVjgW5 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) April 27, 2019

The following clip includes the President’s actual comments.

The President was correct. There were innocent people on both sides and troublemakers on both sides. The left had the nasty Antifa and Black Lives Matter along with innocents. The right had some vile KKK bigots and neo-Nazis along with people who just want their history to be their history.

