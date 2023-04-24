AOC Leads Dems in Pushing Green New Deal Legislation

Leftist Democrats, with AOC as their leader, reintroduced the Green New Deal Thursday. The environmental legislation would spike energy costs in the U.S. and cost taxpayers tens of trillions of dollars.

It will destroy the US economy. You can read the plan AOC accidentally released in 2019 on the links below.

“For so long, our movement towards a sustainable future has been divided with really just this false notion that we have to choose between our planet and our economy,” U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said at a news conference Thursday, pushing the Green New Deal.

She keeps pulling figures out of thin air, such as it will create “20 million union jobs and investments in mass transit and electrical [sic] vehicle infrastructure such as charging ports.”

Green New Deal: 100% Carbon-Free, Unionized Economy

“We refuse to allow, for example, an economy that goes from oil barons to solar barons,” she said. “That’s what we are not going to do because what we are going to do is we are going to transition to a 100% carbon-free economy that is more unionized, more just, more dignified, and guarantees more health care and housing than we ever have before.”

“That’s the goal of the Green New Deal,” she added.

After its first release, the right-leaning American Action Forum estimated that the legislation could cost between $51 trillion and $93 trillion over ten years.

Critics have raised serious concerns, saying the bill is too expensive. Pointing to national security concerns, they argue that alternative energy isn’t reliable enough to replace fossil fuels.

THE 2019 GREEN NEW DEAL REVEAL

Liz Cheney entered into the congressional record the Green New Deal resolution. It’s more general than AOC’s outline.

Below is AOC’s outline (FAQ), which contains the details. It was posted to AOC’s site for two days and was only removed after significant ridicule.

The Senate voted it down. Mitch McConnell mocked it, but Democrats are serious.

“It’s very important the American people see that there be transparency about what [Democrats] are pushing,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., told reporters at the House GOP’s weekly press conference. about the resolution. “And we call on (House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, (D-Calif.), to put this up for a vote on the floor.

“We think Democrats need to be held accountable. If they support this as they say they do and as their presidential candidates do,” Cheney added,” then let’s have a vote on it and see to what extent they’re all going to get behind moving toward this kind of fantasy.”

THE DETAILS

[Emphasis added.]

The outline or FAQ (frequently asked questions) says the Green New Deal would provide “(e)conomic security to all who are unable or unwilling to work.” It also notes that the proposal’s goal is “to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions … because we aren’t sure that we will be able to fully get rid of, for example, emissions from cows or air travel before then.”

It bans affordable energy, nuclear power, and most cars we see on the roads, tears down and rebuilds all buildings, air travel will be gone, and everyone gets salaries, even if they don’t work.

As for the buildings, it would mean rebuilding or retrofitting more than 39,000 buildings a day for ten years.

Democrats in February 2019 backed the Green New Deal with a resolution, but they kept many details out. Scribd took AOC’s revealing FAQ down, but it’s still available in the archives or on this link. The more general resolution can still be read on this link or here.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said at the time, “It’s very important the American people see and that there be transparency about what they’re pushing.”

