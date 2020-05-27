Cuomo’s egregious mistake is disappearing from the NYS website

Just like the governors of Michigan and New Jersey, Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, mandated that people sick with coronavirus go back into nursing homes. It caused nearly 6,000 deaths in New York alone, according to some reports. The governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer did him one better. She puts young people who test positive for COV in nursing homes.

Cuomo won’t accept any blame for his mistake but has blamed the nursing homes, the victims themselves — they would have died anyway, and Donald Trump.

He has a new approach. He’s making it disappear or someone is. References to it are disappearing from the government website.

The media wants to blame the President for the 100,000 people who died from the virus, for no reason, but they won’t blame Cuomo for his serious error.

The Reagan Battalion reports the NYS government is removing references to it. Indeed, we couldn’t find it either.

Breaking: @NYGovCuomo deleted his March 25th order to force nursing homes to admit recovering coronavirus patients. The NYS Department of health removed the page from their website. pic.twitter.com/wrZ7EfjqsM — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) May 26, 2020