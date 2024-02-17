Ann Coulter Sticks Up for Donald Trump

Ann Coulter dislikes Donald Trump intensely, but even she knows this civil trial in New York was a travesty. She calls it a BS case, which it is.

This is a ridiculous B.S. case that never would have been brought against anyone but Trump. Why do you keep making me defend this guy, liberals? https://t.co/y0HWG3wagw — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 16, 2024

Not a Trump Fan O’Leary Calls It

Entrepreneur and media personality Kevin O’Leary denounced the ruling as “unjust,” “appalling,” and ultimately “un-American.”

“That fact that he was found guilty, you might as well find guilty every real estate developer on Earth,” O’Leary said in an exclusive interview with The Post.

“I don’t understand where someone got hurt … What developer doesn’t ask for the highest price valued for any building they built?” O’Leary said.

Predicting an overturn on appeal, O’Leary cautioned against the lasting repercussions this ruling might have on American business.

“It’s not healthy for the country,” he emphasized. “I want this reviewed and appealed and turned over because it’s wrong for everybody that participates.”

He later added, “If this judgment sticks. Every developer must be jailed. They must be found guilty. They must be put out of business. You can’t do this to one another. It’s not about Trump.”

“It’s appalling. It’s unjust. I would go as far to say it’s un-American,” O’Leary added.

He said this previously, and he isn’t even much of a Trump fan.

In light of this absurd civil verdict, pls see this video (@CollinRugg) of Kevin O’Leary. He explains, to CNN of all platforms: No one lost money! Trump did what EVERY real estate developer does. The witch hunt continues!pic.twitter.com/O2RPUxqErQ — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) February 16, 2024

Is Is a Sad Day for the Country

This is a sad day for the country. This case is absurd. He didn’t defraud anyone. President Trump speaks on NY civil case ruling: “It’s a very sad day for, in my opinion, the country.”

The fact that Donald Trump is willing to take all this abuse for the country says a lot of good things about his character that people like to malign.

As for the $354 million fine, Donald Trump made about $4 billion with his merger of $DWAC and Truth Social. That’s a net gain of over $3.6 billion.

BREAKING: President Trump speaks on NY civil case ruling: “It’s a very sad day for, in my opinion, the country.”https://t.co/URlSmPdE0F pic.twitter.com/TG7Oe91q0f — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) February 16, 2024

Eric Trump responds:

Related