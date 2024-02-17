Trump Has to Put Up Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Pre-Appeal

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Donald Trump and his organization owe $463.9 million, which includes the interest on top of the $355 million. He also owes the “rape” victim with a crazy story and no evidence, E Jean Carroll, $88 million, which he has to pay for defaming her already tarnished reputation.

He has to find the money or part of it, depending on what the court determines, and put it in escrow quickly. Interest accrues daily for this bogus lawsuit. Not only that, the interest accrues while the appeals take place.

Letitia James is the top lawmaker in New York State, and she is a “communist,” partisan hack who brought a sham case against Trump with a judge whom many on the left call a communist.

Many other lawsuits were pending appeal, but Trump opted not to appeal a court’s decision that found he is not immune from civil lawsuits that blame him for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He’ll face those also, as the left seeks to bankrupt him as they promised they would when he was president.

THE DETAILS

Politico gleefully reports: In the civil fraud case, which is in New York state court, if Trump can’t post the funds or get a bond, then the judgment would take effect immediately, and a sheriff could begin seizing Trump’s assets.

The rules are different in federal court, where E. Jean Carroll’s case was determined. Carroll could pursue post-judgment discovery under the jurisdiction of the judge who oversaw the trial.

Her lawyer said he would pay. The judge used “judgment enforcement mechanisms” [liens or garnishments] to “make sure he pays.”

In all three cases, he has to put money in an escrow account with the court or get a bond while appealing the verdicts.

The judge also handicapped the Trump family by banning Donald from doing business in New York for three years and his sons for two years. Additionally, he is banned from taking out loans.

With the insane civil fraud verdict, Trump will appeal. However, Engoron gets to decide the amount to be posted or bonded. It is typically about 120 to 125 percent of the judgment amount to account for additional post-judgment interest that accrues during the appeal.

The Interest Will Continue Daily

“Tish” James said the interest payments totaled $99 million and would “continue to increase every single day until it is paid.”

Trump owes another $110,000 for refusing to comply with a subpoena in the civil fraud case and $15,000 for repeatedly disparaging the judge’s law clerk in violation of a gag order. As part of Friday’s ruling, the judge also ordered both of Trump’s sons to pay $4 million apiece. Last month, Donald Trump was ordered to pay nearly $400,000 in legal fees to The New York Times after suing the newspaper unsuccessfully. He is currently appealing a judgment of $938,000 against him and his attorney for filing what a judge described as a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.

The appeal in Trump’s civil fraud case will go before an intermediate-level court first. If it returns an unfavorable ruling, Trump could try to get the case taken up by New York’s top appellate court, though legal experts say that is unlikely. Trump has already deposited $5 million owed to Carroll for the first defamation case into a court-controlled account, along with an additional $500,000 in interest required by New York law. Carroll will not have access to the funds until the appeals process plays out.

According to WBALTV, in 2021, Trump had $300 million in cash but has since sold his New York golf course and his D.C. hotel. He also has a nearly $4 billion windfall from the merger of his Truth Social platform.

Communist New York

Communist New York is a dystopian hellhole of corruption. It’s not safe to do business here, especially if you are in real estate. The way the laws are twisted, the powers that be can put you in jail or bankrupt you with any arcane law or distorted law they want whenever they want. Not guided by morals or laws, they are very dangerous. If they can do this to a very wealthy former president, they can do it to anyone.

The communist Democrats will rue the day they pursued this against a political opponent because one day, they, too, will be a victim. Laws apply to everyone or no one.

Alan Dershowitz says New York is in the habit of making up laws now. He can’t figure out where this disgorgement number came from. There are no victims to use to come up with figures. It’s only an effort to punish Trump. The judge exaggerated the harm and diminished the value of the Trump properties.

