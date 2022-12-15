Donald Trump’s Hill Worth Dying on – Free Speech

Former President Trump announced his free speech platform today. As he said, if free speech goes down, all our freedoms go down.

“If we don’t have free speech, then we just don’t have a free country. It is as simple as that,” the 76-year-old said in the video announcement. “If this most fundamental right is allowed to perish, then the rest of our rights and liberties will topple just like dominoes. One by one, they will go down.”

His free speech policy:

Ban federal agencies from colluding to censor American citizens. Ban taxpayer dollars from being used to label speech as “mis-” or “disinformation.” Fire every federal bureaucrat who has engaged in domestic censorship. Immediately send preservation letters to Biden administration and Big Tech giants. Order the DOJ to investigate all parties involved in online censorship regime and prosecute any and all crimes identified. Revise Section 230 to drastically curtail big platforms’ power to restrict lawful speech. Stop federal funding for all non-profits and academic programs engaged in censorship. Suspend federal dollars to any university that has engaged in censorship support activities. Enact criminal penalties for federal bureaucrats who partner with private entities to violate your Constitutional rights. Impose a 7-year cooling-off period before former intel and national security officials can work at Big Tech platforms. Pass a Digital Bill of Rights.

He’s preparing to go to war for free speech. Free speech is a hill worth dying on. What do you think?

The First Amendment isn’t the only Amendment worth dying for. I’d pick The Second next.

This is his first policy speech, but we’d like to hear what he’s going to do about all the new Democrats pouring into the country across our borders.

BREAKING: Donald Trump announces his official Free Speech Policy Proposal pic.twitter.com/5GNeNd0DKb — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 15, 2022

