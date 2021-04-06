About 250,000 anonymous people poured into the US illegally in March









Rep. Clay Higgins was on Tucker’s show this evening to discuss the border. He said that when you consider the large numbers of illegals who are not caught by Border Patrol, about a quarter-million people crossed the border in March alone.

These numbers are transforming our country irrevocably.

This week, two Yemenis on the terror watchlist were caught and people are coming in from over 100 countries. Criminals are pouring in as well. Drugs and sex trafficking is unfettered.

No one gave Democrats a mandate to transform the nation, but they don’t care because they are tyrants run amok.

Watch:

