Cheerleaders for Another National Security Risk

Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national and postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, is detained by U.S. immigration authorities for spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media. His visa has been revoked, and the Department of Homeland Security intends to deport him.

DHS confirms to Fox News that ICE has arrested Badar Khan Suri, an Indian student at Georgetown. DHS claims he has been spreading Hamas propaganda and has connections to a known or suspected terrorist who is a senior adviser to Hamas.

DHS seeks to deport him via the same rarely used statute they are invoking with Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil.

DHS told FOX: “Suri was a foreign exchange student at Georgetown University actively spreading Hamas propaganda and promoting antisemitism on social media. Suri has close connections to a known or suspected terrorist who is a senior advisor to Hamas. The Secretary of State issued a determination on March 15, 2025, that Suri’s activities and presence in the United States rendered him deportable under INA section 237(a)(4)(C)(i).”

Suri’s wife’s father is Hamas!

Badar Khan Suri, who has repeatedly endorsed Hamas terror and actively spreads its propaganda, according to JNS, is currently detained in Virginia and has filed a Habeas petition in Alexandria. Suri is married to the daughter of a senior Hamas figure in Gaza, an adviser to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh!

According to JNS, Suri “actively spreads the terror group’s propaganda and promotes virulent antisemitism on social media.” “Perhaps most disturbingly, Suri posted a video showing Hamas terrorists holding Israeli child hostages and wrote, ‘This is how Hamas men dealt with kids on Oct. 7,” according to JNS.

DHS is deporting a pro-Hamas visa holder studying at Georgetown and employed by Georgetown’s Alwaleed Center, which was founded by a senior Hamas figure in Gaza. Badar Khan Suri, who has repeatedly endorsed Hamas terror and actively spreads its propaganda, according to JNS, is… https://t.co/oGHjSaF4UL pic.twitter.com/ZQjlv3hghy — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) March 19, 2025

The Right to Resist By All Means

Three days after October 7, Suri described the slaughter and kidnappings as a “right to resist by all means.” pic.twitter.com/LjUJD9YWbr — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) March 19, 2025

Naturally, Georgetown Is Supporting Him.

Georgetown University’s statement: “Dr. Khan Suri is an Indian national who was duly granted a visa to enter the United States to continue his doctoral research on peacebuilding in Iraq and Afghanistan. We are not aware of him engaging in any illegal activity, and we have not received a reason for his detention. We support our community members’ rights to free and open inquiry, deliberation, and debate, even if the underlying ideas may be difficult, controversial, or objectionable. We expect the legal system to adjudicate this case fairly.”

The wife needs to go, too, but she is a citizen now (when and how did she become a citizen?).

.@CAMERAonCampus reveals that Mapheze Saleh, a graduate student at @Georgetown is the daughter of a Hamas senior adviser. Her student biography, since deleted from the university’s website, states that she “has worked with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Gaza”: also known as… pic.twitter.com/vMxXzVrPL9 — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) February 13, 2025

Naturally, the media wants to keep him here. Politico headline: Trump is seeking to deport another academic who is legally in the country.

Also, Politico: According to Mr. Ahmad, Mr. Suri has no criminal record and has not been charged with a crime. Politico first reported on the news of Mr. Suri’s detention.

Reuters: US seeks to deport pro-Palestinian Georgetown University students.

The NY Times doesn’t seem to think you’re deportable if you’re married to the daughter of a high-level Hamas official. He’s just a student.

