Will ‘anti-car, anti-gun, free money, legalize drugs Yang’ be NYC’s next mayor?

Communistic Democrat Andrew Yang announced his candidacy for Mayor of New York, again. He announced it a while back and we reported it but few others did. Then we heard he was withdrawing because he couldn’t live in a little apartment here or something. Well, he’s back, and the technocrats like the idea.

“I moved to New York City 25 years ago,” Yang tweeted. “I came of age, fell in love, and became a father here. Seeing our City in so much pain breaks my heart,” he said.

He’s the candidate who pretended to cry over a shooting.

I moved to New York City 25 years ago. I came of age, fell in love, and became a father here. Seeing our City in so much pain breaks my heart. Let’s fight for a future New York City that we can be proud of – together. Join us at https://t.co/TGnxwuBiHB pic.twitter.com/n9zxPybgbh — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) January 14, 2021

“Let’s fight for a future New York City that we can be proud of – together.”

“I ran for president because I saw the economy was not working for everyday Americans. Seeing my city the way it is now breaks my heart,” Yang said in a promotional video.

“We need to realize Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream of a Guaranteed Minimum Income and get cash into the hands of people who need it most.”

He wants to redistribute wealth and put free money in the hands of the unproductive as Marx once wanted. UBI, universal basic income, is a communist principle.

During the campaign for president, he talked about giving $1,000 for free to everyone, even millionaires. He’s a proponent of the Green New Deal and envisions no one owning a car in the future.

Yang’s plan includes increasing internet access, creating a “people’s bank” which will allow public funds to be directly reinvested into people and communities, and ensuring that 15,000 small businesses can open in 2022. Yang is also calling for a vacancy tax, which would charge landlords who leave a storefront vacant for longer than a specified period of time.

A People’s Bank is CCP talk. By increasing internet access, he means to give it free to his chosen flock. Then he plans to tax landlords if they can’t rent a place?

Yang will have to convince New Yorkers he’s one of them after he recently said he left the city during the pandemic because his living space was too small, according to The New York Times.

In the past, Yang has promoted legalizing all drugs. Yang’s a big supporter of the Intactivists. “I’m highly aligned with the intactivists,” Yang said. “History will prove them even more correct.”

Related