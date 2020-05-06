Brennan might have manipulated the Intel claiming Russia preferred Trump

In January 2017, the Obama-directed ICA or Intelligence Community Assessment concluded that Russia participated in the 2016 presidential election in order to help candidate Donald Trump.

Whoever believed that? Why would Putin want Trump to win when Hillary gave away the store as Secretary of State?

The Epoch Times reports that a hidden Inspector General’s report says that then-CIA Director John Brennan overruled intelligence analysts and dictated the unlikely conclusion.

Former National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz discovered the role then-CIA director John Brennan played in the preparation of the report.

Fleitz spoke with the House Intelligence Committee staff. Apparently some Republican members of the Intelligence Committee have been on to this story for some time.

The report states that Brennan overruled agency analysts who wanted to include strong intelligence in the assessment to show that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted Hillary Clinton to win the election, Fleitz says, citing conversations with House Intelligence Committee staffers.

Analysts wanted to strike the weak intelligence from the report that suggested Russia favored Trump. Brennan rejected that, Fleitz said.

“So Brennan actually slanted this analysis, choosing anti-Trump intelligence and excluding anti-Clinton intelligence,” Fleitz told The Epoch Times.

It is so much more believable than a story claiming Russia preferred Trump.

Brennan, a former Communist, is a liar who committed perjury before Congres.