Arab Poll: Where We All Stand with Gaza & the West Bank

A new poll in the Arab world shows the vast majority of “Palestinians” supported the October 7 massacres. There is very little opinion, just the facts. This is a poll conducted by the Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD)

Public Opinion Poll – Gaza War 2023 – Tables of Results

A total of 98% of the Arab Muslim settlers in the West Bank hate America, as do 96.8% of those in Gaza.

The recent poll of Arab Muslim residents of the West Bank and Gaza, commonly known as Palestinians since 1967, conducted by the Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD) asked the “ordinary Palestinians,” the innocent civilians, what they thought of Oct. 7, Jews, Americans, and the entire world.

Residents of Gaza and the West Bank Extremely Support October 7 Atrocities

A whopping 74% of residents of Gaza and the West Bank supported the Hamas atrocities of October 7. Of these, 59% “extremely“ support them, and another 15% only “somewhat” support them. Only 7% were “extremely against,” and 5% were “somewhat against.”

A stunning 83% of those in the West Bank, ruled by the Palestinian Authority, said that they supported the Hamas atrocities—only 7% opposed. In Gaza, 63% supported it. But after weeks of bombings and raids, only 20% decided it was a bad idea.

Why were only 7% of those in the West Bank but 20% in Gaza opposed?

A majority believed that the Hamas cities were an Islamic response to the “defilement of Al-Aqsa“ by allowing Jews to set foot on the former site of the Jewish temple.

A blowout number of 98% of respondents in Gaza and the West Bank said they felt “pride“ as Palestinians “over the war.”

And 74% expected fighting to end with the defeat of Israeli forces in Gaza.

Only 17% support a two-state solution, while 77.7% want to destroy Israel and replace it with a Palestinian state.

The West Bank Is Even Worse

Currently, Hamas is more popular in the West Bank since 88% approve of them. In Gaza, only 59% approved. The Al Aqsa Brigade, the military arm of Hamas, wins 86% approval on the West Bank and 69% in Gazza.

The Al Qassam Brigade, the direct terror arm of Hamas, is at 95% approval in the West Bank and 78% in Gaza.

The Islamic Jihad score is 93% in the West Bank and 72% in Gaza.

The Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades Martyrs Brigade is at 88% in the West Bank and 70% in Gaza.

There are 75% of those in the West Bank and 68% of those in Gaza want a national unity government of the various Islamic terrorist groups that would naturally include Hamas. In other words, they want to be ruled by terrorists.

And 98% of the Arab Muslim settlers in the West Bank hate America, as do 96.8% of those in Gaza. A shocking one hundred percent of our Muslim colonialists in the West Bank and in Gaza hate the United Kingdom. They hate America and the United Kingdom more than Israel, which is only at 97.3%.

They hate everyone

They don’t like a single country, including Iran, which gets even a 5% very positive rating; 63%. Don’t like Iran, 27% like it, and only 4% really like it, even though it finances their terrorism.

Then there is the 85% who don’t like Egypt, 86% don’t like Jordan, 95% don’t like Saudi Arabia, and 95% don’t like the United Arab Emirates.

Turkey is disliked by 64% even though Erdogan, its Islamic dictator, pulled out all the stops for them.

Also, 92% don’t like Egypt, 88% don’t like the UN, and 69% are against the red Cross.

Russia, which created the entire Palestinian cause and continues to back them, does well in comparison. Only 57% don’t like Russia, 60% don’t like China. 85% don’t like the Western media that loves them.

UNWRA Funds Them

Palestinians have their own dedicated agency called The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). They have billions of dollars lavished on them to take care of people they hate – America, Israel, Egypt, the UAE, the UN, and the Red Cross.

The good news is that 90% of Palestinians would like a cease-fire in the war, and 77.7% of them would like to see it conclude with the destruction of Israel.

Reporting this poll is not intended for anyone to hate whole groups of people, especially the children; it’s wrong, but ignorance is dangerous. We need to know what we’re up against, and what works to turn it around.

