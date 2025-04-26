Hakeem Jeffries Was in Denmark Leading an Anti-Trump Hatefest

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries was in Denmark yesterday trashing the United States. It’s a new America since Barack Obama where our own officials travel abroad to undermine our government.

He insulted President Trump’s efforts to make tariffs fair, and presented Democrats as the only ones standing up for American values. He suggested everyone is upset with the President’s agenda. It didn’t stop there.

“We’re dealing with a very, different America. We’re dealing with constituents who are understandably concerned at the unprecedented events that we’ve seen unfold,” Jeffries said.

NEW: Hakeem Jeffries is in Denmark trashing the Trump administration: “We’re dealing with a very, different America. We’re dealing with constituents who are understandably concerned throughout America at the unprecedented events that we’ve seen unfold, given the change in the… pic.twitter.com/DNX9XBoWiQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 25, 2025

He is undermining President Trump’s efforts to get trade deals.

Hakeem is still pretending we had leadership from Joe Biden. He said we must stop Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Hakeem is not for peace. Democrats and the EU agree on not pursuing peace and anything Trump relinquishes to Russia will be used to portray him as a Chamberlain. Putin will always be Hitler.

More on the no peace initiative:

Jeffries thinks we are a constitutional democracy. You won’t hear Democrats calling us what we actually are: a Constitutional Republic. In this next clip, he claims the puny district courts established by Congress are a third branch of government. Congress established district courts. They are not in the Constitution, only the Supreme Court is in the Constitution and it was meant to be the least influential branch of government.

As for the lawsuits he boasts they’ve won, most are due to lawfare, not justice.

Jeffries likes to make himself sound reasoned and knowledgeable while he spews nonsense.

The full video:

