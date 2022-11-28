ACLU Wants You to Know You Don’t Belong on Native Land

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

The far-left ACLU in Virginia spent Thanksgiving trashing America because they think the only people who belong here are native Americans. We’re all colonizers. They weren’t alone. Jon Stewart said, “I spent Thanksgiving in an old-fashioned way. I invited everyone in my neighborhood to my house. We had an enormous feast. And then I killed them and took their land.”

Stewart’s likely a student of communist history via Howard Zinn.

The far-left ACLU of Virginia wants us to know YOU ARE ON NATIVE LAND. Those would be the natives who took it from other natives, who took it from other natives, and on and on.

The ACLU is an Anti-American organization that will run around suing on behalf of every far-left and destructive issue imaginable. They’re pathetic, having returned to their Soviet origins after supporting the US Constitution for decades. Now, they just subvert it.

Responses

More crazy nonsense from the ACLU

More Responses:

This is a good clip on Thanksgiving:


