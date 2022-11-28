ACLU Wants You to Know You Don’t Belong on Native Land

The far-left ACLU in Virginia spent Thanksgiving trashing America because they think the only people who belong here are native Americans. We’re all colonizers. They weren’t alone. Jon Stewart said, “I spent Thanksgiving in an old-fashioned way. I invited everyone in my neighborhood to my house. We had an enormous feast. And then I killed them and took their land.”

Stewart’s likely a student of communist history via Howard Zinn.

The far-left ACLU of Virginia wants us to know YOU ARE ON NATIVE LAND. Those would be the natives who took it from other natives, who took it from other natives, and on and on.

The ACLU is an Anti-American organization that will run around suing on behalf of every far-left and destructive issue imaginable. They’re pathetic, having returned to their Soviet origins after supporting the US Constitution for decades. Now, they just subvert it.

YOU ARE ON NATIVE LAND. — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) November 24, 2022

Responses

Consider; Once the first handful of humans crossed the Bering Strait into North America, everyone who followed was, by definition, an invader. But, yeah, how about posting that at every border crossing? — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) November 25, 2022

SO ARE YOU — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) November 25, 2022

It’s worse than that. They’re telling people who were born here 20-60 years ago that they don’t belong here. If they don’t belong here, they don’t belong anywhere. The ACLU simply doesn’t think they should exist. ‍♀️ — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) November 25, 2022

Never knew the ACLU were such xenophobes. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 26, 2022

So is everyone. Until 5 minutes ago, conquest was the norm. NEWSFLASH: Even Native Americans did it. They were also the last group to stop holding slaves. Please shut up. Thanks. — Stacey – Restorationist (@ScotsFyre) November 25, 2022

More crazy nonsense from the ACLU

As you observe Thanksgiving with your loved ones, we hope you will make space to #DecolonizeThanksgiving within your celebration to acknowledge & tell the truth about our history, even if it is uncomfortable, & honor the experience of Indigenous people. A few ways to do that: pic.twitter.com/rbaXglXAA4 — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) November 24, 2022

More Responses:

What was the name of the indigenous people’s country before the Europeans arrived? Where was its seat of government? Where were its borders? Did they enforce those borders? — ‘ . (@park_traffic) November 25, 2022

Kindly shut up; you sound pathetic. — Rick Swift (@rickswift) November 25, 2022

Yeah anyway, I didn’t do that and it was a great day. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) November 26, 2022

all great suggestions if you never want to be invited back to Thanksgiving again — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) November 25, 2022

Let’s all do our part and thank a native today https://t.co/0KhNQkUFNF — The Bandit (@paperbackpack) November 24, 2022

The ACLU has turned into a hate group. — Doku HL SD – Metaverse Alchemist⭐⭐️ (@Doku_HL_SD) November 25, 2022

This is a good clip on Thanksgiving:

