EU Commissioner Threatens Elon Musk Over His Trump Interview

The authoritarian European Union commissioner sent a letter to billionaire Elon Musk Monday, warning him that he must comply with EU law ahead of his interview with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on his social media platform X, or face legal consequences.

Who the hay does this dictator in Europe think he is?

Because of this, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told Musk, “I am compelled to remind you of the due diligence obligations set out in the Digital Services Act (DSA).”

“This notably means ensuring, on one hand, that freedom of expression and of information, including media freedom and pluralism, are effectively protected and, on the other hand, that all proportionate and effective mitigation measures are put in place regarding the amplification of harmful content in connection with relevant events, including live streaming, which, if unaddressed, might increase the risk profile of X and generate detrimental effects on civic discourse and public security,” Breton wrote.

Breton is blaming Musk and X for the riots in the UK.The riots are the result of the elites abusing citizens.

This totalitarian creep wants to go after musk using the DSA, which is a censorship law in the EU.

Read Breton’s letter to Musk here.